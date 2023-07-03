Rekha exudes opulence as she gets featured on international magazine cover; Janhvi Kapoor calls her ‘Iconic’

Bollywood icon Rekha recently graced the cover of an international magazine, and in a rare interview, she opened up about her life and her journey to superstardom. Rekha donned stunning outfits designed by Manish Malhotra for the photoshoot for the magazine, and she exuded opulence and royalty in each photo. The photoshoot left Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar and many others awestruck!

Rekha exudes royalty as she graces the cover of an international magazine

The first cover shared on Instagram by the official handle of the magazine shows Rekha looking regal and majestic in a black turtleneck blouse, layered with an intricately embroidered and embellished golden brocade jacket. She is seen wearing a headgear that further elevates the charm and regal elegance. Her makeup is on point with bold lips, kohl eyes, and a statement necklace. In another picture from the photoshoot, Rekha is seen wearing an ivory anarkali with a dupatta with golden border, and elaborate jewellery. Each one of her look is iconic, and Janhvi Kapoor was in awe!

She took to her Instagram stories to share Rekha’s cover, and wrote, “When iconic meets iconic.” In another story, she posted a mind-blown gif. Bhumi Pednekar also shared Rekha’s look, and wrote, “ICONIC.” Meanwhile, as Manish Malhotra shared Rekha’s looks from the magazine, Karan Johar dropped heart emojis on the post. Bhumi Pednekar commented, “This is tooooooo Iconic.”

In his post, Manish Malhotra wrote, “Rekha Ji and I have always shared a great passion for Indian Fashion; Having worked with her for so many years now, each time has been an experience in itself. Rekha Ji always teases me about how she’s met another person who has a great eye for detail, much like herself. Her passion is inspiring, and it’s been such a memorable experience styling and designing for her for the photoshoot.”

He further added, “What has given me most joy is watching her excitement, which was at par with me. Long hours of conversation, spending time with her for costume fittings, a series of discussions and meetings. The pure love she has for fabrics, embroideries and colour, a passion that we both share deeply, it’s been extraordinarily inspiring. We have a mutual admiration for each other, which is one of the reasons we make such a good team.”

