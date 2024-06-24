Rekha gushes over newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal in UNSEEN video from reception; says ‘Bahut khush hu’

June 23 will be forever etched in the hearts of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal as the couple finally tied the knot on that day and officially announced their union. After their registered marriage, the newlyweds had a grand wedding reception at Bastian, Mumbai.

Several celebrities graced the event and one of them was the evergreen Rekha. An inside video from the reception featuring the veteran actress and the newlyweds surfaced on social media.

Unseen inside video featuring Rekha and Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal from wedding reception

A while ago, an unseen inside glimpse from the wedding reception of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal surfaced on social media. In the second clip of the post, we can see, Rekha admiring the newlyweds. The veteran actress holds the hands of Sonakshi and says 'Bohut khush hu.' From the clip, we can surely sense that the senior actress was happy as Sonakshi and Zaheer announced their union.

On the other hand, Zaheer and Poonam Sinha can be seen standing surrounded by them.

Have a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal officially announce their reunion with adorable post

The couple made a collaborative post on their Instagram handles to announce their union. Sharing some love-filled pictures from their wedding ceremony, they penned a heartfelt message too.

In the first photo, Zaheer can be seen kissing Sonakshi’s hand, and the second is a collage of them registering their marriage. In the picture, Sonakshi’s father, Shatrughan Sinha can be seen standing with his daughter as Zaheer signed the papers. The final picture showed a beautiful moment between the newlyweds as they held each other close.

Sharing the pictures, the newlyweds penned, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever (red heart) Sonakshi (infinite) Zaheer 23.06.2024."

Meanwhile, the reception was attended by Salman Khan, Kajol, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and others.

