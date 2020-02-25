Rekha: Here’s why the evergreen actress is considered Bollywood’s ultimate slay queen

The evergreen beauty Rekha is the perfect epitome of gorgeousness and style. So, here we have shortlisted the reasons behind the actress being termed Bollywood's ultimate slay queen.

Bollywood’s evergreen actress still continues to impress us with her utter beauty, impeccable fashion choices and unique style statements. And we cannot obviously move forward without mentioning about her stunning and beautiful kanjeevaram sarees. Well, one thing is for sure that Rekha Ji is a complete stunner and makes us go gaga every time she makes a public appearance. The legendary actress is aging like fine wine over the years and there is no second doubt about this fact.

No one can pull off the saree with panache like Rekha

When it comes to slaying the saree, the evergreen actress has always done it with perfect finesse. Be it her silk sarees or be it the unique monotone sarees, Rekha surely pulls off everything with perfection. And the best part is that most of the time, the actress opts to flaunt the nine yards of gorgeousness at important events and occasions rather than going for some other attire. There are numerous pictures of Rekha which prove that she is the ultimate slay queen when it comes to flaunting sarees.

Rekha in traditional salwar kameez

Rekha has always embraced Indian tradition through the medium of her outfits. Just like saree, another traditional attire that the gorgeous diva loves to slay is a salwar kameez. There are times when she has given a western touch to the beautiful outfit but needless to say, she still manages to look ethereal in the same. Be it a chikankari kurta with churidar pants or be it a simple, all-white salwar kameez, no one can slay it better than Bollywood’s own diva, Rekha.

Rekha steals the limelight in western outfits too!

So, here is another reason why we should be allowed to call Rekha Bollywood’s ultimate slay queen. There are times when she had made heads turn by flaunting stunning western outfits thereby giving a tough competition to all the other Bollywood divas. If you do not believe us then you should definitely have a look at the pictures of the gorgeous actress wherein she has time and again proved that she is an epitome of beauty through her sartorial fashion choices.

(ALSO READ: Rekha makes RARE public appearance with younger sister Radha; Watch the unmissable video here)

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More