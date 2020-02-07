Rekha makes RARE public appearance with younger sister Radha; Watch the unmissable video here

The evergreen actress, who usually makes solo appearances at any and every event, came along with her sister in what could be their first public appearance in a long long time.

turned heads this week as she stunned in her usual snazzy yet traditional avatar for Armaan Jain's wedding bash. The evergreen actress, who usually makes solo appearances at any and every event, came along with her sister in what could be their first public appearance in a long long time. Armaan Jain's wedding reception was all things starry as Bollywood's A-listers attended the wedding reception. , , , , Kareena Kapoor Khan and others added glam to the night. One of them was Rekha who wore a gorgeous saree and her unmissable jewels.

The actress arrived for the event with her younger sister Radha and fans could not help but point out how identical they looked. One fan commented, "Looks like Rekha only, nice to see her." While other fans praised Rekha's sense of style and stunning sarees, many also loved the fact that Radha made an appearance. Radha wore a green suit and followed in her sister's footsteps when it came to her jewellery. The sisters were all smiles for the paparazzi as they posed together.

For the unversed, Rekha and Radha are late Tamil actor Gemini Ganesan's daughters from actress Pushpavalli. The sisters have kept a low-profile are rarely snapped at events in India. As per reports, Radha did act in a few Tamil films but chose to migrate to the US later.

