Rekha played Amitabh Bachchan’s mom? Tiger Shroff left Karan Johar shocked with his answer on Koffee Couch

Last night on Koffee With Karan 7 Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff spilt a lot of beans in front of Karan Johar. These two stars not only shared about their professional lives but also about their personal life. The Heropanti duo also made some surprising revelations and grabbed all the limelight. From talking about Kriti’s possible flirting with Aditya Roy Kapur to Tiger’s relationship status with Disha Patani a lot of it was addressed on the show. But, the one thing that caught our attention happened during the quiz round which involves Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha.

During the final quiz round, Karan Johar had asked Tiger Shroff to name the female actor who has played both Amitabh Bachchan’s mother and lover on-screen. On this Tiger instantly took Rekha’s name. Karan spluttered in shock for a while and then said, “What? She never… played his mother,” and then cited Waheeda Rahman and Rakhee as the correct answer.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will be seen in Screw Dheela, one of the much-awaited films. It also features popular Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. Recently, much to fans' dismay, the film was embroiled in a controversy. It was said Shashank Khaitan-helmed movie was reportedly shelved. Knowing this development, Dharma Productions officially put rest to rumours of Screw Dheela and has termed them as 'untrue'.

Apart from this, Tiger will be seen in Vikas Bahl's directorial ‘Ganapath: Part One’ which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. The actor will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Rambo’, which is the Hindi adaptation of the 1982 Hollywood classic of the same name which featured Sylvester Stallone.

