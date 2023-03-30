Rekha poses with designer Maria Grazia Chiuri ahead of highly anticipated Dior Fall 2023 Show in Mumbai-PIC

Luxury giant Dior is all set to present its Fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri at the Gateway of India in Mumbai tonight. The highly anticipated show has created quite a buzz and excitement, and the extravagant event will reportedly be attended by A-listers from around the globe. Ahead of the highly-anticipated show, Maria Grazia Chiuri, the creative director of Dior, met celebrated Bollywood actress Rekha, and their picture has surfaced on Instagram.

Rekha poses with Maria Grazia Chiuri ahead of Dior Fall 2023 Show

A picture shared by the official Twitter handle of Dior shows Rekha posing with Maria Grazia Chiuri. Rekha looks ethereal in a beautiful white saree paired with a matching full-sleeved blouse. The actress accessorized with golden statement earrings, a few golden bangles, and a matching potli bag. Posing with her is Maria Grazia Chiuri, who is seen in a black and white outfit. The caption read, “Reflecting the House's regard for Indian culture, celebrated actress Rekha appears with Maria Grazia Chiuri ahead of the highly-anticipated #DiorFall23 show, live from the Gateway of India in Mumbai on Thursday, March 30 at 8.30pm IST. Thomas Chéné.”

Meanwhile, Maria Grazia Chiuri also shared the picture on her Instagram account, and wrote, “I was so touched to meet the iconic Rekha gi last night for the first time. India’s most iconic woman and incredible actresss. I am so grateful you have joined us last night, it was a true honour. Ph. @thomas_chene.” Check out the post below!

Sonam Kapoor receives an invite for Dior Fall 2023 Show

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor is among the A-list celebrities who have been invited to the Dior Fall 2023 show in Mumbai tonight. She shared a picture of the invite on her Instagram stories, and the package included a printed fan, a Lady Dior handbag, a scarf, among other items. “So happy @dior so happy the house is showcasing the collection in India mumbai... cannot wait to see all that is done! Also thank you for the wonderful goodies,” wrote Sonam.

