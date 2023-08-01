Rekha poses with Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra at Manish Malhotra’s get together; see PICS

Manish Malhotra, the senior fashion designer is currently on a high with the massive success of his Couture Show 2023, and the recently released film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The celebrated designer launched his new collections with the Couture Show, which featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as showstoppers. His stunning design for the romantic drama has also highly impressed fashion enthusiasts. Recently, Manish Malhotra hosted an intimate yet grand get-together for his close friends and colleagues from the film industry, to celebrate his recent successes.

Rekha poses with Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Parineeti Chopra

The senior fashion designer, who hosted a grand get-together for his friends at his Mumbai residence, recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a lovely group picture. In his Instagram post, veteran actress Rekha, who is a close friend and frequent collaborator of Manish Malhotra, is seen posing with young actresses Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and a friend, for some lovely pictures. "Evenings like these at home after a long day at work are relaxing and fun and even more Special with #Rekhaji, @parineetichopra, @janhvikapoor, @khushi05k, Muskaan," Manish Malhotra captioned his post.

In the picture, Rekha looks stunning as always in a black co-ord set, which she paired with a black and white striped headwrap and statement sunglasses. Parineeti Chopra twinned with the legend in a black dress and a no-makeup look. Janhvi Kapoor, on the other, looked pretty in a white dress and simple make-up. Khushi Kapoor opted for a black crop top and a pair of blue denim trousers.

Check out Manish Malhotra's Instagram post, below:

Rekha's work front

As you may know, the veteran actress was last seen in a lead role in the 2014-released film Super Nani. Later, Rekha made cameo appearances in the 2015 film Shamitabh, which featured released Amitabh Bachchan and Dhanush in the lead roles. Later, she shared the screen with the 2018-released Deol family film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se. She made appearances on Television, in the popular Salman Khan show Bigg Boss 15 as Vishwasuntree, a talking tree, and as the narrator of Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

