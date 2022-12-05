Rekha radiates in gold, poses with Karan Johar, Kajol, Raveena Tandon at Manish Malhotra’s birthday; PICS

Ace designer Manish Malhotra has turned a year old today. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt to others, many Bollywood celebrities have been spotted wearing the designer's collection. As Manish celebrates his birthday today, his celebrations began in full swing last night. Just a while back, Raveena Tandon took to her social media handle and shared photos from Manish's intimate birthday party featuring Karan Johar, Kajol, and Rekha among others.

Raveena, who is Manish's close friend shared the pictures and wrote, "Happy Birthday! To my best friend, my rock, my holder of all secrets for life! Love you loads my ever-young my evergreen @manishmalhotra05 .. to the kindest, most generous, beautiful human being, in and out! I love you!!!!" Screenwriter Niranjan Iyengar and magazine editor Jitesh Pillai also attended Manish's birthday celebrations, but it is Rekha who stole the show as she looked stunning as ever in a golden outfit.

Fans reaction to the photos

Reacting to the photos, a user wrote: "What lovely pictures." While another user said: "Two evergreen Bollywood Beauties Rekha and Raveena." A third user said: "Amazing.. Rekha ji.. After long time." Another fan commented: “Happy birthday to Manish. But I am glad to see Diva Rekha too (smiling face with red heart eyes emojis).” "Looking gorgeous raveena," said another. Meanwhile, many celebrities like Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ananya Panday among others wished Manish on their social media.

Manish Malhotra work front

Manish has launched four other new verticals since 2018 including- Manish Malhotra Beauty, Manish Malhotra Jewellery, a Film Production company, and Home decor. He has also designed costumes for almost 1000 films.