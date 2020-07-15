Rekha refuses to allow BMC officials inside her bungalow; Refrains from getting her COVID test done

If media reports are to be believed, veteran actress Rekha has refused to get tested for COVID-19. Read on for further details.

If media reports are to be believed, veteran actress has refused to allow BMC officials inside her bungalow. As has been reported earlier, some of her staff members including a security guard had tested positive for COVID-19 sometime back. They have now been shifted to BMC’s COVID-19 facility for further treatments. In the meantime, the bungalow named Sea Springs in which the actress resides has been sealed by the concerned authorities and is declared a containment zone.

In the midst of all this, this fresh piece of shocking news has created an uproar on the internet. According to reports, Rekha’s manager Farhana interacted with the BMC staff when they reached the former’s bungalow. She then gave them her number and reportedly asked them to call before carrying out any procedures. Later on, when Farhana was called, she reportedly said that Rekha is doing fine and is not willing to get tested for COVID-19 because she had not come in anyone’s contact.

Not only that but reports also state that the BMC had sent a sanitization team to the residence of the veteran actress but they were not allowed to enter or sanitize the bungalow. Earlier, it was reported by Hindustan Times that Rekha did not want to be tested by BMC officials and had instead opted to get the test done herself. She was supposed to submit the test results to the concerned authorities.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates.

ALSO READ Veteran actress Rekha under home quarantine as security guard & 2 house staff test positive for COVID 19

Credits :India TV

Share your comment ×