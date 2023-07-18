Rekha spending time with Sameera Reddy's kids in happy throwback PICS is pure joy

Superstar Rekha had recently made headlines when she featured on the cover of an international magazine recently. The iconic actress had revealed about her life and journey to stardom, as she exuded royalty in Manish Malhotra’s outfits. Once again, Rekha is winning hearts on the internet after Sameera Reddy shared some throwback photos with the veteran actress.

Sameera Reddy shares photos of her kids with Rekha

Sameera Reddy took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 18 and shared photos of her kids Nyra and Hans with the legendary actress Rekha. In one picture, Rekha can be seen holding Sameera’s son Hans in her arms. The second picture shows Rekha trying to console little Nyra as she cries in the arms of her mother. Rekha was wearing her signature white saree, accessorized with golden earrings and a golden bag.

Sharing the priceless photos, in the post’s caption, Sameera wrote, “When my kids met RekhaJi. This memory just popped up on my phone and I remember so clearly Nyra was so cranky that day. I was very hassled and it’s incredible how RekhaJi took the time to settle her and of course Hans got sweet hugs too ! A memory for us to show them when they grow up.”

Fan reactions to Rekha’s pictures

After Sameera Reddy shared the beautiful photos of her kids, from their meeting with Rekha, fans were quick enough to respond. They showered love on Sameera Reddy and her kids and appreciated Rekha’s motherly affections.

One fan commented, “The way she held hans shows how motherly she is…unhindered by her star status,” while another said, “Two divas in one frame. Both r my fav”. Many people were in awe of the way Rekha carried herself. A comment read, “Such great memories. Rekha is someone I have a female crush on. such dignity, charm and always drips elegance with a dash of fun and humor. Hans can boast one day that Rekha carried him!!” Another person said, “In light of her recent vogue photo shoot.. the queen she is and you posting this lovely side of her lotsa love to both of u so much positivity in ur page… just what the world needs.”

On the professional front, Rekha last appeared in the movie Super Nani in 2014. In a recent interview, Rekha had said that she believed her inner instinct would guide her to choose the right film. Speaking of Sameera Reddy, the actress continues to share glimpses, tips and tricks from her personal life as she performs mommy duties.

