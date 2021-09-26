Release dates for Tadap, Bachchan Pandey & Heropanti 2 announced

In another major announcement, the theatrical release of three upcoming films-- Tadap, Bachchan Pandey and Heropanti 2 has been announced. The Maharashtra government has recently announced the opening of theatres from October 22 which was closed down after the second wave of COVID 19. The announcement came as a sigh of relief for the directors whose films release was stuck due to the pandemic. Earlier in the day, many other films including 83, Laal Singh Chaddha, Bunty Aur Babli 2 release dates were announced.

Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty, who is going to make his acting debut, and Tara Sutaria starrer Tadap will soon hit the theatres on December 3, 2021. Sharing this news on their Twitter handle, Fox Star Studios wrote, “Witness this magic on the big screen #SajidNadiadwala’s #Tadap – An Incredible Love Story in cinemas on 3rd December 2021 Directed by @MilanLuthria.” Tadap is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit RX100. The poster of Tadap has also been released featuring lead actors.

Bachchan Pandey starring and Kriti Sanon will be releasing on March 4, 2022. The film is among the most talked-about projects and the first look poster of Akshay had left everyone excited about the action-comedy.

Heropanti 2 starring Tara Sutaria with Tiger Shroff will hit the theatres on May 6, 2022. The film shooting is going in the UK. The film marks the second collaboration between Tiger and Tara. It is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Earlier in the day, 83 starring , 's release date was also announced.

