Releasing This Week: Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada, The Romantics- 6 movies and shows to look forward to

Post the pandemic, Bollywood and other industries are back in form. The year 2023 started on a flying note as Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan took over the box office by storm. After Pathaan, we saw a mix of interesting projects released in theatres and OTT platforms. Last week, Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's series Farzi impressed the audience. This week too, there's a lot to look forward to. From Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Shehzada to Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor's The Night Manager, here's taking a look at the movies and series that will keep up with the entertainment this week. Shehzada - releasing in theatres

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Shehzada is one of the most awaited films of this year. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, it also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. It is an official remake of Allu Arjun, Pooja Hedge and Tabu's Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film is all set to hit theatres on February 17. Kartik will be seen in a different avatar in this masala entertainer.

The Romantics - Netflix The Romantics is all set to release on Netflix on February 14. The docu-series is directed by Smriti Mundhra and it will celebrate legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, YRF’s legacy, and its impact on Indian pop culture for the last 50 years. It will feature 35 personalities including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rishi Kapoor and others, who have worked closely with YRF. They have come together to discuss the history of Hindi cinema through the lens of YRF. Even YRF's head honcho Aditya Chopra will be seen coming in front of the camera after several years and sharing insights about his company and vision.

Lost - Zee5 Yami Gautam impressed everyone with her last outing, A Thursday. The actress is now all set to be seen in the thriller film, Lost. The film is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. It also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey in supporting roles. It will be released on Zee5 on February 16. Lost enjoyed its world premiere at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival on September 22, 2022.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - releasing in theatres Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is a superhero film based on Marvel comics featuring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly. It is the sequel to Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018). The film was premiered in Los Angeles on February 6, 2023. Directed by Peyton Reed, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will release in theatres on 17th February.

The Night Manager - Disney+ Hotstar Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor starrer The Night Manager is the official Hindi remake of the British TV series of the same name, starring Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie. The Hindi adaptation also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl. It is directed by Sandeep Modi. Reportedly, it will be a six-episode limited series that will release on Disney+ Hotstar on February 17.

Cirkus - Netflix Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Cirkus was released in theatres in December 2022. The Rohit Shetty directorial couldn't impress the audience. Now the film is all set to release on Netflix on February 17. It also features Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

ALSO READ: The Romantics: Ranbir Kapoor calls DDLJ ‘the defining film of our generation’ in new teaser; WATCH