Releasing This Week: Shahid Kapoor-Vijay Sethupathi’s Farzi, Love Shaadi Drama; 6 must-watch shows, movies

Sidharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu, Abhay Deol and Rajshri Deshpande’s drama series Trial By Fire- we have seen some interesting web series and movies release on OTT platforms in January. The streak of good content continues in the second week of February, as many riveting web series and movies will stream on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5 and more. Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his digital debut with Raj and DK’s series Farzi, and it is one of the most highly anticipated releases. Hansika Motwani’s Love Shaadi Drama will also release on Disney+ Hotstar. Here’s looking at other interesting movies and web shows that are releasing on OTT platforms this week! Farzi- Amazon Prime Video

Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna and Kay Kay Menon star in this highly-anticipated web series, Farzi, by Raj and DK. It is set to premiere on February 10, on Amazon Prime Video. The crime thriller series revolves around an artist who designs the ultimate fake scheme job that pulls him into the high-stakes world of counterfeiting. Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama- Disney+ Hotstar

Fans will get to witness Hansika Motwani’s wedding with Sohael Khaturiya in the reality show Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama. The trailer of the series gave us a glimpse of the wedding preparations and looks like it will be an interesting watch. It will stream from February 10, on Disney+ Hotstar. Salaam Venky- Zee5

Salaam Venky is a slice of life drama film starring Kajol and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles. Kajol plays the role of a mother, whose son Venky is diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. She does all that she can to ensure her son lives life to the fullest. While the film released in theatres in December 2022, it will premiere on Zee5 from 10th February. You Season 4 Part 1- Netflix

The latest installment of the psychological thriller will be released in two parts, with 5 episodes each. The story will resume with Joe Goldberg having moved to a foreign location as he tries to start all over again. He is trying to maintain a low profile as danger is always lurking around the corner. The first part of season 4 is set to release on February 9, 2023, on Netflix. Thunivu-Netflix

Starring Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier, this Tamil action flick promises to be full of thrills and spills. A group of gangsters led by Radha are plotting to rob private banks across Chennai with the help of someone from the police. While attempting to take control over the bank, the gang is surprised to find out that they are competing with someone named ‘Michael Jackson’, who is also after the riches. Thunivu will release on February 8, 2023, on Netflix. Your Place Or Mine- Netflix

The story revolves around Debbie and Peter, two best friends who live far apart on different sides of America. While Debbie prefers a predictable slow life in Los Angeles, Peter loves the fast pace of New York. When Debbie decides to pursue her lifelong dream in New York, Peter offers to look after her son, leading them to both switch houses for a week. The temporary swap leads them to a path of discovery about what they really want in their lives. The rom-com, starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, will premiere on February 10, on Netflix.

