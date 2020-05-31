Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibasish Sarkar tests positive for coronavirus, admitted to Mumbai hospital

Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibasish Sarkar is reportedly infected with COVID-19. He has been admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in the city.

Over the past few days, the number of Coronavirus cases in Mumbai has only seen a rise. A few celebrities and celebrity homes have reported cases. A few days ago, Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor reported their house helps were tested positive with the virus. Soon after confirmed that two members of their house helps were tested positive. As more COVID-19 cases are being reported, it has now been revealed that Reliance's Shibasish Sarkar has been infected with the virus.

Sarkar is the Group Chief Executive Officer - Content, Digital & Gaming at Reliance Entertainment. As per recent developments, Sarkar has been admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in the city. The news about Sarkar's heath comes days after he joined director Mani Ratnam on a webinar about the future of entertainment.

As part of the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (SICCI) Webinar series II, Sarkar said that there has been a huge revenue loss due to the pandemic induced lockdown. "The global economy almost got into recession in the last two months and broadcasters have lost almost 85 per cent of their ad revenues so if the broadcasters are not going to earn money, they are not going to pay the same amount of money for the satellite, and we have to be aware to embrace that fact," he said, as per Business Line.

He also spoke about the increase in digital revenue on OTT platforms. However, he added that the medium might not matter, content will draw the audience regardless of the platform. "If there is interesting content, consumers will go to the theatre to watch it, vis-a-vis a section of consumers who will go back to OTT at home and consume a different content. I think both will grow,” he said. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

