Relief to Shah Rukh Khan from Gujarat HC; Criminal proceedings quashed over 2017 Raees promotion incident

On April 27, Gujarat High Court reportedly quashed the criminal proceedings levelled against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan during his film Raees' promotion in 2017. To note, the case concerned the death of a man at Vadodara Railway Station during the promotion of SRK's film. The relatives of the deceased person had filed several complaints against the lead actor of Raees at the lower court of Vadodara. Later, a petition was filed in Gujarat High Court to quash complaints against SRK. The plea stated that no offense was made by the actor and the deceased who died was a heart patient and passed away due to some other reasons.

According to Zee News, Justice Nikhil Kariel quashed the charges and summons against Khan during the hearing. For the unversed, on January 23, 2017, Shah Rukh Khan rode a train to promote his movie Raees. A huge crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the superstar which caused chaos. Police had to resort to lathi-charge to control the mob and one person reportedly died in the incident.

Speaking about the film Raees, the movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. Raees had clocked five years on January 25, 2022. The action crime drama was directed by Rahul Dholakia and was produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the film Pathaan. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles and the film is all set to release on January 25, 2023. Shah Rukh Khan also has Dunki with Taapsee Pannu in the pipeline.

