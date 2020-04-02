Relive Cricket World Cup 2011 as Pinkvilla picks Sushant, Kiara and Disha starrer MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

India's World Cup 2011 win completes 9 years today. Amidst coronavirus lockdown, Pinkvilla Picks Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani and Disha Patani starrer M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story for you.

Coronavirus lockdown has left most of us bored inside our houses and there is no choice to go out. In this case, many of you may be looking for entertainment and for that, Pinkvilla Picks is here. Today is a special day as on the same date back in 2011, the Indian Cricket team lifted the ICC World Cup under the captaincy of one of the most amazing players, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. On this special day, Pinkvilla picks Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani and starrer M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story for your family and you.

The 2016 sports drama is one of the more dramatic yet realistic versions of the legendary cricketer’s life. MS Dhoni was played by Sushant Singh Rajput and his wife Sakshi Dhoni was portrayed on screen by Kiara Advani. The film also starred Disha Patani as Priyanka who was MS Dhoni’s girlfriend but passed away in an accident. The film traces how MS Dhoni became the legendary cricketer and what all he sacrificed to achieve his dreams. We also get to see how his father played by Anupam Kher wanted him to have a secure career as a government employee but he wanted to be a cricketer. The support that MS Dhoni got from his sister helped him go against his father's wish and that is perfectly captured by Bhumika Chawla and Sushant. The story of the film also captures one of the biggest achievements of his career and that is India winning the 2011 world cup under his captainship.

Sushant as Dhoni manages to pick up nuances perfectly from the cricketer and makes you cheer for him when he’s winning and feel sad for him when he loses. Kiara as Sakshi Dhoni manages to bring the reliability factor and shows the unseen side of Dhoni’s love story. Even Disha’s cameo as Priyanka leaves an impact as she is Dhoni’s first love interest and when she passes way, it breaks him from inside but he continues to work on himself and manages to become a member of Playing 11 of Team India. M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story chronicled beautifully the world cup 2011 and also Dhoni’s unseen journey and hence, Pinkvilla picks the Sushant, Kiara and Disha starrer for you today.

Here are 5 reasons why M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story is Pinkvilla’s pick for you:

1. Sushant Singh Rajput as MS Dhoni is phenomenal

To step into the shoes of a legend is not easy and for Sushant Singh Rajput, the shoes were too big to fill as he had to play MS Dhoni, India’s favourite cricketer on screen. However, the actor nailed all the minute details and also connected with the audience in the same way. When Sushant as Dhoni loses a match, one would feel sorry for him and when he wins, one is compelled to cheer and celebrate. From capturing the suffocating feeling when Dhoni was a TT in Railways to portraying him as the confident class player, Sushant left us all rooting for him. Go ahead and watch it amidst the sad times of Coronavirus and ward off your self-isolation blues!

2. For the pure love of Mahendra Singh Dhoni

M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story captures the side of the World Cup-winning cricketer that no one had seen. People and his fans only know of him as the ‘captain cool’ or ‘Ranchi ka Chorra’ but actually, the kind of person he is, no one knew until Neeraj Pandey’s film starring Sushant as Dhoni came out. If you are a die-hard fan of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and can’t wait to see him back in the field for one last time, go ahead and watch this flick and relive your World Cup 2011 memories.

3. To relive India’s World Cup 2011 win

Who can forget that 11 years ago on April 2, 2020, India lifted the ICC World Cup at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai under the captaincy of none other than the “Captain Cool” MS Dhoni. The film captures beautifully the journey leading up to the day of the World Cup 2011 where the Indian team took on Sri Lanka and defeated them to become champions after 28 years. So, if you want your spirits to soar again amidst the dullness of self-quarantine, go ahead and watch M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and cheer for India!

4. The soulful music of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story & love story of the cricketer makes it worth a watch

Sushant and Disha as Dhoni and Priyanka’s sweet friendship get captured in the beautiful song ‘Kaun Tujhe’ that will leave you humming the ballad. On the other hand, Sushant and Kiara’s love story as Dhoni and Sakshi is perfectly captured in ‘Jab Tak’. Other songs from the album like Besabriyaan, Padhoge Likhoge and more capture the emotions that the cricketer may have lived through at those times of his struggle. The most amazing thing is how one gets to see the endearing love story of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni in the film through Sushant and Kiara’s portrayal. All in all, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’s music by Amaal Mallik will tug at your heart and most of the songs will get stuck in your head!

5. Neeraj Pandey’s M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story showcases the truth behind the Indian cricket scenes

Director Neeraj Pandey tries his best to do justice to the legend MS Dhoni’s story and hence, beautifully captures how board politics comes in the way of talented cricketers who may never get a chance to play in the National team. The captaincy controversy that happened when Dhoni became the captain of the Indian cricket team is also captured in the plot of the film. It surely is a revelation for those of you who may not have heard it back then. Also, one of the major USPs of the film is a strong performance by Sushant Singh Rajput as MS Dhoni who only tries to fill in the shoes and not for once appears caricaturish. Neeraj’s clear vision of what he wanted to show about the Indian team’s legend is surely worth a watch!

