Remember Amitabh Bachchan's Cheeni Kum co-star Swini Khara? She is now engaged- See PICS

Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu starrer Cheeni Kum was released in 2007. The R Balki directorial also featured Paresh Rawal, Zohra Sehgal and child artist Swini Khara in important roles. Swini essayed the role of Sexy, who was Big B's good friend and his neighbour in the film. On Wednesday, Swini took to social media and announced her engagement. She dropped breathtaking pictures with her partner from their engagement ceremony.

Amitabh Bachchan's co-star Swini Khara gets engaged

In the pictures, Swini is seen sporting a gorgeous lehenga while her husband-to-be Urvish Desai has donned an all-black ensemble. The actress looks absolutely stunning in her dreamy lehenga styled with matching accessories and mehendi-clad hands. Going by the pictures, Swini looks the happiest. In the pictures, the duo is seen dancing with each other and exchanging rings.

Along with the pictures, Swini wrote, "I’d marry you with paper rings #SwiniGotHerVish." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the pictures, her fans and friends were seen congratulating her. Avika Gor and Navika Kotia commented, 'Congratulations'. Filmmaker Jyoti Kapur Das wrote, "Omg wowwwww God bless." Fans were elated to see her pictures. They were seen showering love on the actress. A fan commented, "So much pyaar." Another fan commented, "My heart is so fullll."

Meanwhile, Swini has been a part of several films like Parineeta and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. In the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer, Swini played the role of young Jayanti. She has also worked in TV shows like Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Dill Mill Gayye, CID and Zindagi Khatti Meethi.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Police swings into action after a caller threatens to blow up Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra's houses