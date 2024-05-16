Remember Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta's little co-star Bittu Sardar from Koi Mil Gaya? Here's how he looks now

Koi... Mil Gaya was released in 2003. Even after 21 years, the film has not lost its magic. The Rakesh Roshan-directed Sci-fi and romance drama starred Rekha, Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Rajat Bedi, Hansika Motwane, Anuj Pandit Sharma, and others.

Even though the full cast of the film remains close to our hearts, one little character, Bittu Sardar surely tickled our funny bones and also got immense love from the audience. The role of Bittu Sardar was played by Anuj Pandit Sharma. Wondering how he looks now? Let's have a detailed read on his profile.

Anuj Pandit Sharma won hearts with his Bittu Sardar role in Koi... Mil Gaya

Born on 21 October 1991, Anuj Pandit Sharma is an Indian film and Television actor. He is best known for his Bittu Sardar role in Koi... Mil Gaya. Bittu Sardar was Hrithik Roshan's character Rohan's buddy who was one of the most entertaining elements of the film and left an impression in people's hearts.

When Anuj Pandit Sharma recalled fun time with his Koi... Mil Gaya co-star Hrithik Roshan

On completion of 17 years of Koi... Mil Gaya, Anuj once recalled the fun time he had with his co-stars at the film's sets.

In an earlier interview with Mirror Online, he shared that time, “I remember we were shooting in Canada and we were there for shooting two songs – Jaadu and In Pannchiyon Ko Dekhkar. That time, post pack up, Hrithik bhaiya used to take all of us out for snacks and ice cream. This had become an everyday ritual and it was amazing how he handled the kids. His focus was always there as an actor but he also managed to look after us which is commendable."

Very few people know that Anuj played the same role as Koi... Mil Gaya in a television show called Apun Toh Bas Vaise Hi with actor Satish Shah. During the same interview, he recalled that Rakesh Roshan spotted him on the show and decided to give him a chance in the film.

Have a look at Anuj Pandit Sharma's profile:

Apart from Koi... Mil Gaya, Anuj Pandit Sharma also was a part of Total Siyappa, Darna Mana Hai, Say Salaam Hai. He also did several TV shows.

