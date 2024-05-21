Remember Kajol, Arjun Rampal’s little co-star who played their daughter Anjali’s role in We Are Family? Here's how she looks now

We Are Family is one of the popular films that was released in 2010. Directed by Siddharth Malhotra, the comedy-drama featured Kajol, Arjun Rampal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diya Sonecha, Aanchal Munjal, Nominath Ginsberg, and others.

In the film, apart from others, Kajol and Arjun's daughter Anjali played by Diya stood out and people still remember her cute acting skills to date.

Diya Sonecha won hearts with her Anjali role in We Are Family

In We Are Family, Diya Sonecha played the role of Anjali. She was the youngest daughter of Aman (Arjun Rampal) and Maya (Kajol). Maya was the ex-wife of Aman and the mother of Anjali, Aaliya, and Ankush.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan played the role of Shreya Arora. She was the girlfriend turned wife of Aman and the stepmother of Aaliya, Ankush, and Anjali.

Director Siddharth Malhotra who was often seen babysitting the then little five-year-old Diya Sonecha, once shared in an old interview, "One is required to understand the mood of a five-year-old kid like Diya. I have my two kids of four and eight years. So, I understand the need of a child as a father".

He also shared that there was never a delay in the shoot for Diya but to get the required shot, she needed to be pampered a lot. The director further added, "Her character is very important in the film starting from the first to the last scene, so she deserves to be pampered."

Have a look:

For the unversed, We Are Family is an official Indian adaptation of the American film Stepmom (1998), starring Susan Sarandon, Julia Roberts, and Ed Harris. In the film, we see Maya separate herself from her husband and start living with her three children. On the other hand, Aman lives with his girlfriend Shreya but decides to return to his family when Maya is diagnosed with cancer.

Kajol once talked about We Are Family

During an old interview with IANS, Kajol shared that they had to change the script and make it more Indian. She thought it was a different film from what Stepmom originally was. "When you watch the film, the premise of the film remains the same, but there is so much else there that I hope you come up with the feeling that it's a different film altogether," she said.

Meanwhile, We Are Family was originally scheduled for release on 10 September 2010, but was rescheduled to release on 3 September to avoid clashing with the Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg.

