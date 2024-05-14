Remember Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji’s son Ranveer from Ta Ra Rum Pum? Here’s how he looks now

In the 2007 sports drama film Ta Ra Rum Pum, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji impressed the audience with their acting skills and made them feel every emotion. But apart from them, there was another star who kept cinephiles entertained throughout with his funny antics and expressive eyes.

He is actor Ali Haji, who played the role of their son Ranveer in Siddharth Anand’s directorial film. Well, do you want to know how that child artist looks now, after almost two decades? Read on!

Here’s how Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji’s child from Ta Ra Rum Pum, Ali Haji, looks now

Among the many child artists who are remembered by cinema lovers is Ali Haji. The actor started his acting journey with an uncredited role in the 2006 film Family. Soon after, he shared the screen with Aamir Khan and Kajol in Fanaa and was seen as their son, Rehan Qadri Jr. Today, the actor has grown up to become an acclaimed writer and filmmaker.

The following year, he impressed the audience with his cuteness and smartness in David Dhawan's rom-com Partner starring Salman Khan, Govinda, Lara Dutta, and Katrina Kaif. Ali was seen as Lara's son, Rohan Sahani, in the movie who tried his best to make his mother fall for Khan.

Ta Ra Rum Pum was another movie he did the same year and was highly lauded for playing Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji’s son Ranveer Singh, aka Champ, in it.

He has grown up to become this charming man who has over 19.4K followers online. B-town celebrities like Ibrahim Ali Khan and Mika Singh also follow him online. He is also friends with youngsters like Darsheel Safary and others.

Some of his other films as an actor are Drona, Paathshaala with Shahid Kapoor, Ayesha Takia, and Nana Patekar, the 2010 film Right Yaaa Wrong, Super 30, and more. He also won the Best Child Actor award at the New York Indian Film Festival for his role in the drama film Noblemen.

He has penned and directed many short films and music videos, most of which were produced by Mika Singh.

