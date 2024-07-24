Remember Shahid Kapoor's co-star Rahul in Vivah starring Amrita Rao who played his nephew? Here’s how he looks now

Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao starrer Vivah is one of the most loved Bollywood films. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film was released back in 2006. However, even years later, the heartwarming drama that beautifully presented emotions of love and the importance of family enjoys a cult following.

Each character in the movie left a lasting impression, but who could ever forget the adorable Rahul, the nephew of Shahid Kapoor’s Prem? This sweet and innocent little boy truly captured the hearts of the audience with his performance.

Here's how Rahul aka Amey Pandya looks now

The talented boy, who is no longer little, is actually Amey Pandya. In Sooraj Barjatya’s Vivah, he portrayed a character that resonated with every child in a typical Indian family. Even though we saw a younger version of him in the movie, we were pleasantly surprised to see how much he has grown when we came across his profile on social media.

About Amey Pandya's work in movies, TV and commercials

Starting off his career with a TV commercial, Amey has been a part of numerous movies like Laaga Chunari Mein Daag (2007), Partner (2007), Lafangey Parindey (2010), Toonpur Ka Superrhero (2010), Jagga Jasoos (2017) and others.

In addition to this, he has appeared in several brand commercials alongside the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and others. His television stints boast of much-loved shows like Balveer, Dance India Dance, Jhalak Dikhlaa Ja, and more.

Advertisement

Notably, his social media also showcases his great bond with popular faces on television like Anushka Sen, Faisal Khan, Avneet Kaur, and more.

Based in Mumbai, Amya describes himself as "An ex-Indian film and television actor, currently exploring life differently" on social media. He has a significant social media presence, with over 148k followers on Instagram.

Amey Pandya on working with Shahid Kapoor in Vivah

In a 2012 interview with ETimes, Amey reflecting on his experience of working with Shahid Kapoor had shared that he expected an "egoistic behavior" but turned out he wasn’t like that at all. In fact, upon being asked about his experience of Neil Nitin Mukesh in Lafangey Paridey, he said, "I like him as well, but Shahid is the best."

Despite working with such big stars, in the throwback interview he had admitted that acting is not a fixed line. He rather gave importance to his education and shared that he is "thinking of" becoming a software engineer, following in his father’s footsteps.

Advertisement

Do you also miss him on-screen? Don’t forget to share your favorite movie of Amey Pandya in the comments section.

ALSO READ: Remember Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi’s co-star Millimeter in 3 Idiots? Here's how he looks now