Remember Sridevi and Anil Kapoor's little co-stars Romi and Preeti from Judaai? Here's how they look now

Late actress Sridevi and Anil Kapoor did several films together which performed well at the box office. One such film starring the hit pair is Judaai, released in 1997.

The cast of the film also featured Urmila Matondkar, Saed Jaffrey, Paresh Rawal, and others. Apart from them, two little co-stars who played the roles of Sridevi and Anil Kapoor's children Preeti and Romi won everyone's hearts. Preeti was played by Alisha Baig and Omkar Kapoor was seen in the role of Romi.

If you are wondering how Omkar and Alisha look now, then this article is perfect for you.

Did you know Romi aka Omkar Kapoor assisted filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan, and others?

Omkar Kapoor began his acting career as a child artist in Masoom. Later he did films such as Judwaa, Hero No.1, and Judaai. He made his Bollywood debut as a parallel lead actor in the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

Speaking more about his career, Omkar assisted filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan, and Ahmed Khan. In 2017, Kapoor starred as Mithilesh Chaturvedi in the web film U, Me Aur Ghar alongside Simran Kaur Mundi. In 2018, he played the role of Ankush Patel aka Maggie in the Viu original series Kaushiki.

The actor also did web series such as Bhoot Purva, Bhram, Forbidden Love, and Bisaat. He also was featured in several music videos.

Have a look at Omkar Kapoor's recent profile:

Alisha Baig played the role of Preeti in Judaai

She played the role of Preeti, the daughter of Sridevi and Kapoor in Judaai. Apart from this film, she has worked as a child artist in several films. Alisha also was a part of the film Andaaz, Zinda, and others. Once Baig shared that she did not find any special strength in Bollywood films so she shifted to Telugu films.

Have a look at Alisha Baig's recent picture:

More about Judaai

Directed by Raj Kanwar, Judaai was released in 1997. Anil Kapoor played the role of Raj Verma while the late actress Sridevi was in the role of Kajal, the wife of Raj. On the other hand, Urmila Matondkar was seen playing Janhvi Sahni Verma, Raj’s second wife.

The film revolves around Kajol (Sridevi), a greedy wife who convinces her husband (Kapoor) to marry for the second time out of greed for wealth.

