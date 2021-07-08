Remembering Dilip Kumar: Fans gather at the legend's ancestral house in Peshawar as they mourn his demise

As Dilip Kumar had breathed his last on July 7, his fans in Pakistan were seen gathering out his ancestral house to offer prayers for the late actor.

Dilip Kumar, the legend who had ruled millions of hearts for five decades, is no more now. The veteran actor has breathed his last on July 7 at the age of 98 due to prolonged age-related issues. His unfortunate demise has left his family, the entire film industry and his millions of fans heartbroken. Ever since the news of Dilip Kumar's demise surfaced, condolence messages were pouring in from all corners of the world as everyone bid an emotional adieu to the legendary star.

And while Dilip hailed from Peshawar, Pakistan, a large group of people had gathered at his ancestral house in Qissa Khawani Bazaar area of Peshawar on Wednesday. Fans were seen offering Ghaibana Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers in absentia) for the late actor. They also offered Fateha for Dilip Kumar and prayed for his soul. This isn’t all. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had also offered condolences post Dilip Kumar’s demise. He tweeted, “Saddened to learn of Dilip Kumar's passing. I can never forget his generosity in giving his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when the project launched. This is the most difficult time - to raise the first 10% of the funds & his appearance in Pak & London helped raise huge amounts. Apart from this, for my generation, Dilip Kumar was the greatest and most versatile actor.”

Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar was laid to rest at Juhu Qabrastan in Mumbai with full state honours in the presence of family members and close friends. Celebs like Amitabh Bachchan and Subhash Ghai were also spotted at Dilip Kumar’s funeral.

Credits :PTI

