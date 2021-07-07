Remembering Dilip Kumar: Here are the most iconic dialogues of 'King of Tragedy'

With his inimitable dialogue delivery standard, Dilip Kumar has set a mark for the upcoming generations in the film industry. Check out some of his most iconic dialogues here.

Fondly regarded as the ‘Tragedy King’, Dilip Kumar breathed his last on July 07, 2021, and left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. He passed away after prolonged age-related health issues at the PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. Dilip Sahab was recently hospitalized following episodes of breathlessness. Dr. Jalil Parkar, who was treating him, confirmed the news.

He was known for his iconic roles and dialogue delivery. With his impeccable acting skills, Dilip Kumar inspired actors including Amitabh Bachchan and . His last on-screen appearance was in 1998 in the Umesh Mehra directed Qila, which featured him in a double role.

Take a look at some of the most popular dialogues from his past films:

Devdas (1995)

‘Kaun kambakht hai joh bardaasht karne ke liye peeta hai ... main toh peeta hoon ki bas saans le sakun’

Naya Daur (1957)

‘Jab pet ki roti aur jeb ka paisa chin jaata hai na ... toh koi samajh wamajh nahi reh jaati hai aadmi ke paas’

One of the most memorable movies of Dilip Kumar is Mughal-E-Azam which proved to be the greatest tale of romance.

Mughal-E-Azam (1960)

‘Mohabbat karne waalo ka bas itna hi hai afsana ... tadapna chupke chupke, aah bharna, ghutke marr jana’

‘Mera dil bhi aapka koi Hindustan nahi, jispar aap hukumat karein’

‘Main tumhari aankhon mein apni mohabbat ka ikraar dekhna chahta hoon’

‘Duniya mein dilwale ka saath dena ... daulat waale ka nahi’

‘Mohabbat humne maana zindagi barbad kar deti hai ... yeh kya kam hai ki marr jaane pe duniya yaad karti hai’

Kranti (1981)

‘Jab zindagi daudti hai ... toh ragon mein behta hua khoon bhi daudta hai’

‘Ek kranti marega... toh hazaar kranti paida honge’

Karma (1986)

‘Insaan jab andha ho jata hai, toh usko rat aur din ke farak me tameez nahi rehti’

‘Tumhari zindagi mere haath mein hai..aur tumhari maut bhi’

The legendary actor Dilip Kumar worked in some of the best movies in Hindi cinema. He was also a recipient of some of the most prestigious awards, and honours including Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and Nishan-e-Imtiaz. He made his acting debut with Jwar Bhata in 1944 and three years later, appeared in Jugnu. Dilip Sahab also worked in hit films like Shaheed and Mela and established himself as the romantic star with Mehboob Khan’s Andaz, in which he appeared alongside Raj Kapoor and Nargis. The Thespian of Indian cinema has worked in over 65 films.

Also Read: RIP Dilip Kumar: When Shah Rukh Khan admitted that whoever copies the legendary actor 'are idiots like me'

Share your comment ×