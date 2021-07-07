Remembering Dilip Kumar: Why Peshawar’s Yusuf Khan changed his name and went on to become the legendary actor

Dilip Kumar, who passed away at the age of 98 today, was originally named as Mohammad Yusuf Khan and had changed his name while entering Bollywood.

Dilip Kumar has been one of the most iconic stars the Indian cinema has ever witnessed. From his impeccable acting prowess to his swag, his humble nature to his line of work, everything about the legendary actor has been an inspiration for fans and other actors. To note, Dilip Kumar has been the first King Khan of the industry. Interestingly, the legendary actor was born in Peshawar and was originally named as Mohammad Yusuf Khan. However, he had changed his name to Dilip Kumar after venturing into the showbiz world.

This has left many people intrigued as to why the actor had changed his name from Mohammad Yusuf Khan to Dilip Kumar. However, we have got our hands one a throwback interview of the later actor with Mahendra Kaul, wherein Dilip Kumar revealed the reason for changing his name. He stated that he did so because he was terrified of his father. “Do you want to know the truth? Pitayi ke darr se maine yeh naam rakha (I was scared of father’s thrashings so I kept this name),” Dilip Kumar was quoted saying.

He further explained, “My father was strictly against movies and show business. His good friend Dewan Basheshwarnath whose son Prithviraj Kapoor was also an actor in the industry. He often used to complain to Basheshwarnath saying, ‘What have you done? Why is your young and healthy son doing this work?”

Meanwhile, the unfortunate demise of Dilip Kumar has sent down the wave of grief and shock across the nation. His last rites were performed in Mumbai in the presence of close family members and celebs like Subhash Ghai and Amitabh Bachchan also marked their presence at the funeral.

Credits :Times Now

