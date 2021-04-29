Remembering Irrfan Khan: 5 times the legend spoke from his eyes in films that words never could

The legendary film actor who changed the grammar of acting in Indian cinema passed away due to cancer on 29 April. Irrfan was known for his eyes, the expressiveness, and the stories they told. Here are 5 times Irrfan expressed emotions without speaking anything.

Irrfan was a student of the National School of Drama in Delhi with Tigmanshu Dhulia. On the Slow Interview with Neelesh Misra, Tigmanshu contextualized that Irrfan was not considered the best actor in the class initially but by the time few plays happened, everyone took notice of his greatness. Tigmanshu did not realize at that point that he was betraying the millions of Irrfan fans with hope. Upon being asked about Irrfan’s health, Tigmanshu said, “Thik ho jaayega vo (He will be alright).” Of course, Tigmanshu or anybody else did not know the eventuality.

Irrfan had to stumble upon many roadblocks before he could foray into mainstream filmmaking. He worked in TV serials like Chandrakanta till Tigmanshu gave him his first big break in Haasil that released in 2003. Irrfan played the character of Ranvijay Singh, a harsh man involved in the college politics of Prayagraj. He had only shown a tad bit of his potential in the role but that’s what he always did. Irrfan’s talent was like an ocean, everyone could sense the deepness but could only imagine the true depth. Here are 5 times he did not need words to express in cinema.

The Last Goodbye - Life of Pi (2012)

Irrfan was the epilogue, prologue, and narrator of this magnificent masterpiece directed by Ang Lee. He portrayed the role of context for Pi’s journey because him being alive in the first scene gave away the ending that Pi Patel never died, so what was the film about. The 100 million dollars or so adventure rested on the last scene. The last scene was Irrfan Khan’s close-up. In that closeup, he tells the audience why this film really exists, it’s because Richard Parker did not say goodbye. Irrfan explained why that last goodbye was so important after the entire hell of a journey. Irrfan was beautiful, the sheer genius, and purest form of love (Mohabbat).

The man who was a soul - Haider (2014)

Vishal Bhardwaj entrusted Irrfan with his peculiar adaptation of Hamlet. Irrfan portrayed the character of a ghost, aptly named Roohdaar (bearer of the soul). Irrfan showed that it is possible, it really is, for a man of flesh and blood to portray the role of a soul. A soul that has no address and can’t be relied upon but comes for a purpose. It comes so that Haider could take revenge for his father. Irrfan had very few lines in the scene, actually just one word, where he tells Haider what to do. He just says, “Badla” and a lifetime of pathos got reflected on his face.

Realization of mortality - The Lunchbox (2013)

Irrfan played the most difficult role of his career, the man with no character, the most common man. Irrfan’s Saajan Fernandes was the run-of-the-mill office worker of Mumbai who could be distinguished by his loneliness. Saajan had no life, a dead wife, and was standing at the retirement of his job. He falls in love with a stranger through a misdelivered lunchbox. In the scene, he for the first time goes to see her in a restaurant. He sits there without saying anything and realizes that he is simply too old for her. What was he thinking, he could never get his youth back. He had crossed the bridge and now with each passing day heading towards the end of his mortality. He sits quietly and expressed with those eyes to die for. Doesn’t utter a word at the most important juncture of the film but conveys everything.

The pain of a dacoit athlete - Paan Singh Tomar (2012)

Paan Singh Tomar was another turning point of Irrfan’s career. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, he was the lead face of the film that got a bare minimum release but ended up becoming a classic. An athlete from Chambal was forced to become a dacoit to save his land, family, and dignity. Irrfan took it like a duck to water and paddled his way beneath the surface so it looked effortless to the audience.

In the scene, Irrfan is setting the context for the film by fighting with his inner self. In the introduction, Irrfan is giving an interview to the journalist and behaves like two different men. Paan the athlete, asks the unfit journalist to shed a few kilos, and the dacoit who gets his food tasted by the chef for poison before he eats it.

In the humble opinion of an avid cinemagoer, Paan Singh Tomar might be the most truthful performance by an actor in the history of world cinema.

The smile of win that comes from the loss - Angrezi Medium (2020)

Irrfan was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and he knew it while shooting this film. He worked his way out of the hospital somehow to deliver a lifetime of joy in one single expression. In the scene, Irrfan’s character has just lost the dream that he was chasing throughout the film. He wanted to send his daughter to Truford university in London but he could not. He simply puts his head on the window of a moving car and smiles like a man who was content. He found contentment in the loss, dissatisfaction and despair. Irrfan does not utter a word yet expresses the entire philosophy of the film with just one expression.

It is impossible to encapsulate the genius of his performances in any list. Nearly every time he acted, he was one with god. Perhaps Irrfan knew how much his fans love him, he did not leave any project hanging and completed the film he was a part of. He even played a man from Rajasthan in Angrezi Medium, which he actually was. It was the circle of life that he may or may not be aware of but god certainly was. Irrfan is no more but an artist never dies, he lives through his art. Irrfan lives through his eyes because he could see what no one else could.

