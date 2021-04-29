Remembering Irrfan Khan: Arjun Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Dia Mirza & others cherish the legacy left by the legend

On Irrfan Khan's death anniversary, his family, friends and fans are paying tributes to him on social media. Several Bollywood stars like Arjun Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Dia Mirza, Kiku Sharda, Nimrat Kaur and more penned notes for the late legend.

A year ago, on the same date as today, the world of cinema lost a legendary actor Irrfan Khan and today, on his death anniversary, tributes have been pouring in on social media. On this day, the late legend is being remembered by all near and dear ones including actors from Bollywood like , Randeep Hooda, Dia Mirza, Kiku Sharda, Nimrat Kaur and more. Irrfan passed away after his 2-year battle with a neuroendocrine tumour and it left a huge void in the hearts of cinema lovers.

Taking to his Instagram story, Arjun shared a photo of the late actor and remembered his legacy. Arjun wrote, "The outstanding legacy you have left behind will always be cherished by all of us!" On the other hand, Dia Mirza shared a post and wrote, "Love and Respect." She also commented on Babil Khan's post for his late father on Instagram and sent love to him. Randeep Hooda quoted dialogue from Irrfan's film Life Of Pi and wrote, "I suppose in the end, the whole life becomes an act of letting go." He shared a photo along with it.

Take a look at Dia Mirza, Arjun Kapoor and Randeep Hooda's notes for Irrfan:

Kiku Sharda, who worked with Irrfan in his last film Angrezi Medium, shared a heartfelt note for the late legend. He expressed how the actor asked for very little and gave so much more to all. He wrote, "Remembering the man, the magician #irrfankhan ,learnt so much in the little time I spent with him. He asked for so little but gave so very much. So much love spread in one lifetime. ‘Will hold you in my heart until I hold you again in heaven'." On the other hand, Nimrat, who shared a bond with Irrfan as they worked in The Lunchbox, she wrote, "Thank you for the gift of your life..." Not just this, Kubbra Sait and Divya Dutta also paid a tribute to the late legend in their notes on his death anniversary. Jaideep Ahlawat too shared Life Of Pi scene featuring Irrfan in a post and wrote, "“MASTER”"

Take a look at how others remembered Irrfan Khan:

Meanwhile, Irrfan's last on screen performance before he passed away was in Angrezi Medium with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal and others. Radhika Madan also shared a heartfelt post for him as she remembered her co-star. Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar penned how her life changed after his demise in an emotional note on Facebook while Babil shared his 'Baba' Irrfan's photo from his chemotherapy days. Fans too have been remembering the late legend in heartfelt tributes on social media since last night.

