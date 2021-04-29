Remembering Irrfan: Sutapa pens an emotional note about night before his demise, 'changing of name' & NSD days

On Irrfan Khan's death anniversary, his wife Sutapa Sikdar penned a note on her social media handle and described how life has been post his demise. She even recalled April 28, 2020, the night before his demise and what they were up to back then.

A year has elapsed since the demise of one of the most talented stars of cinema, Irrfan Khan and yet, his void remains in the hearts of his fans, friends and family. On his first death anniversary, his wife Sutapa Sikdar has penned an emotional note remembering the last night before his demise along with NSD days with him. Recalling how on April 28, 2020, she along with Irrfan's friends were singing songs to him while doctors and nurses stared at them, Sutapa penned the life after the actor passed.

Taking to her Facebook handle, Irrfan's wife recalled April 28, 2020, and wrote, "Last year tonight me and my friends sang songs for you,all your favorite songs. The nurses were looking at us strangely as they were used to religious chants in critical times but I had overdone that for you irrfan morning evening and night for two years and since they told me it was time I wanted you to go with memories you loved …so we sang songs….next day you left for the next station I hope you knew where to get down without me..363 days eight thousand seven hundred and twelve hours..when each second is counted .how exactly does one swim this huge ocean of time." Further, she shared how the clock stopped for her at 11.11 on April 29, 2020 as the actor passed away and she also tried to pen Irrfan's fascination with numbers in her note.

Take a look at Sutapa's note for Irrfan:

Recalling what happened after Irrfan passed, Sutapa said that the days that followed came with many new responsibilities including changing of name for her. She described how it was hard for her to change her name after the actor's demise. She wrote, "My fingers kept stopping on that how could I just take his name away and make it sutapa, I was unable to sign took a day off and the name game played on my mind." As she went on, Sutapa recalled the NSD days when she met Irrfan and how he mispronounced her name. She also penned about a tall stall guy named Om, who passed away a few years ago and asked Irrfan about him in her note.

Finally, she ended her note on a bittersweet note as she apologised to him and all others who passed away amid the pandemic for not giving them a proper cremation. She wrote, "All of you stay in peace remember us that we loved you, all of you. And remember all of you is missed by some one or the other ..all your families grieve ..may you all rest in peace! "

Earlier, Babil also shared a photo of the late actor from his Chemotherapy days and recalled how he spent his time building his own table and penning his journals. Further, he shared a photo of a handwritten note by Irrfan from his treatment days. Sharing these posts, Babil expressed how much he missed his father and that no one could ever replace the legacy he left behind. Irrfan left for his heavenly abode on April 29, 2020, and his demise left everyone in a state of shock. The actor was also paid a tribute recently at the Oscars 2021 ceremony.

