Remembering Kader Khan: Coolie No 1 to Haseena Maan Jayegi: 5 best movies of the actor which are a gem

Kader Khan is a name that doesn’t need any introduction. He was a prolific actor and a phenomenal writer and his impressive body of work speak volumes about his versatility. Needless to say, Kader Khan was one of the greatest actors in the Hindi film industry. To note, Kader made his debut with the 1973 release Daag starring Rajesh Khanna and in his career of around four decades, the phenomenal actor has worked in around 300 films and wrote dialogues for around 200 films.

While his line of work had won million hearts, his unfortunate demise in 2018 came as a major jolt for the film industry. It was reported that Kader Khan died of prolonged illness at the age of 81 and his last rites were held in a Toronto cemetery. To note, while Kader was battling illness for a long time, he wasn’t very active during his last years. He was last seen in 2015 release Hogaya Dimaagh Ka Dahi. While it’s been three years since he had breathed his last, fans continue to miss Kader Khan’s presence on the big screen. And as everyone remembers Kader Khan on his birth anniversary today, w bring you five of his best movies that are a real gem of his career.

Coolie No 1

Helmed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 featured Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor in the lead. It was said to be the remake of the Tamil film Chinna Mapillai and happens to be a cult in Bollywood. Kader was seen playing the role of Karisma’s father Hoshiyar Chand and his performance as an over smart but concerned father had grabbed a lot of attention and added on to the entertainment quotient.

Aankhen

Another David Dhawan directorial, Aankhen featured Govinda, Chunky Pandey, Kader Khan, Raj Babbar and Shakti Kapoor in the lead. While it was an action comedy of two notorious boys Munnu and Bunnu who landed up in a big trouble after one of them disappears. Kader Khan was seen as Govinda and Chunky’s father and played a double role in the movie. His performance was on point and left everyone with a smile.

Khoon Bhari Maang

Released in 1988, Khoon Bhari Maang featured Rekha, Kabir Bedi, Sonu Walia and Kader Khan in the lead. It was an action thriller which was helmed by Rakesh Roshan. Kader Khan played a negative role in the movie as Heeralal. And while he did a great job with the role and as much as we hated Heeralal for his ill intentions, we couldn’t help love Kader Khan for his performance.

Jaisi Karni Vaisi Bharnii

Starring Govinda, Shakti Kapoor, Kader Khan and Kimi Katkar in the lead, Jaisi Karni Vaisi Bharnii was a popular family drama released in 1989. The movie was all about loving and respecting parents and featured Kader Khan in the role of an ‘aadarshwadi’ father who was all about honesty and principles. Interestingly, the legendary actor had also penned the dialogues of the movie.

Haseena Maan Jayegi

Starring Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Batra, Anupam Kher and Kader Khan in the lead. It happened to be a comedy drama and is one of the most favourite films of every 90s kid. Kader was seen playing the role of Govinda and Sanjay’s father and his comic timings and chemistry with the co-stars was on point. This movie is indeed of the best work done by Kader Khan.