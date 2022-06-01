Remembering KK: 10 facts we bet you didn't know about singer Krishnakumar Kunnath

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, may no longer be among us but his songs continue to live on. KK was a singer par excellence and lent his voice in movies like Raees, Jannat, Om Shanti Om and Kites. The singer was last seen performing at a concert in Kolkata where he suffered from a cardiac arrest. While we mourn the loss of the legendary singer, let us look at some of the facts about the singer who stirred many emotions while he sung the songs he sung.

1. Apart from singing in Bollywood, the legendary singer lent his voice in more than 3000 jingles. He started off his career singing jingles back in 1985.

2. KK’s musical journey began by listening to his mother’s Malayali songs which were recorded by his father in a tape recorder.

3. KK started taking singing seriously in the second grade after a unanimous positive reception to the song ‘Jab Andhera Hota Hai’ from Raja Rani (1973) when he performed the song on stage.

4. KK married his childhood sweetheart Jyothi Krishna. However, getting her hand and taking holy vows with her wasn’t as easy as it sounds. He had to get himself a job which he did. He worked as a salesman for six months and then eventually quit the job. His wife and his father convinced him to pursue music and he started working on jingles again.

5. KK, despite the many chartbuster Bollywood songs that he sung, was never a favourite at the award shows. He just won one major award in 2009 for the song Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno. He said that he never got awards because he never conspired for them.

6. While KK’s songs were absolutely popular among listeners, KK claimed that most people didn’t recognise him.

7. KK liked being an underdog in the music industry but what disheartened him was the fact that those who liked his music never really spared five minutes to check the name of the singer.

8. KK never took professional musical training and was not a classically trained singer.

9. KK was a diehard fan of another legendary KK a.k.a Kishore Kumar.

10. KK was a commerce graduate from Delhi University. He was a versatile singer and had a versatile voice which suited songs sung in all languages.

KK’s untimely death has left fans, admirers and the entire industry in deep shock. We offer sincere condolences to KK’s family in this time of grief.

Also read: Singer KK passes away: Fans shocked and heartbroken; See tweets