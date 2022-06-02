Remembering KK, Mini Mathur drops a precious PIC of singer & Kabir Khan from their college days

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK, passed away on May 31 in Kolkata, hours after performing at a college fest at Nazrul Mancha auditorium on Tuesday. Later, he was taken to a hospital, after his health deteriorated, and was declared dead by the doctors on his arrival. As per the post-mortem report, KK passed away due to a cardiac arrest, it was also found that he was having prolonged cardiac issues.

Now, remembering the singer, Mini Mathur took to her Instagram story and paid a heartfelt tribute to him. She said a throwback photo featuring KK along with Mini's filmmaker-husband Kabir Khan and friend Rajan Kapoor. She wrote: "As the world bids KK goodbye, some memories from the dancing as parts of the ZEDDs that will always remain." To note, KK and Kabir attended college together in Delhi. The late singer has also sung many hit tracks from Kabir's films including 'Yeh Hausle' from 83, 'Laapata' from Ek Tha Tiger and 'Tu Jo Mila' from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and many more.

On Wednesday, Mini mourned the loss of the singer on her social media handle. Sharing a picture of KK, she penned a long caption that read: "KK was always a star. From the moment he stepped on to stage in delhi university and swept every single competition as the kirori mal college participant to singing every block buster song that represents the coming of age of an entire generation. I knew him since then - the quintessential “good guy” - charming yet shy. Totally committed to his family. Fit, never prone to the wastage of youth. Watching him reach the hearts of millions used to give us all dilli college waalas strange pride. And being @kabirkhankk ‘s college buddy .. it was an unsaid pact that he HAD to sing at least one song in each of his films. Everytime we bumped into him.. he would say milte hain yaar…bas iss concert ke baad. The irony. I cannot believe life has been so unfair to one of the nicest people in the hood. Tagging my memories of those wonderful days with @kabirkhankk @juliuspackiam @rjnkpr @atulahujaofficial #mohitkapoor @shibanikashyap."

Earlier today, KK's family performed his last rites in Mumbai. Mini Mathur along with Kabir Khan also attended the last rites of the singer.

