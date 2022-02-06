Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Lag Jaa Gale to Satyam Shivam Sundaram, 5 evergreen songs that will live with us

Lata Mangeshkar is one of the many amazing singers we have in our country. The veteran singer has given us some of the most amazing songs that we still enjoy. She was one of the few singers who had given her voice to actresses from several generations. From the ’60s to the 2000s her career had indeed spanned over almost 70 years. Now, that the legendary singer is no more, we thought of remembering her by listening to some of her top evergreen songs that will always be etched in our memories. We think there is no better way to remember her than listening to her songs.

Satyam Shivam Sundaram

One of the most iconic songs of Lata Mangeshkar is Satyam Shivam Sundaram from the movie titled Satyam Shivam Sundaram too. The song was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal and it is so melodious that even today you can hear this song play during many ‘puja’s’. The song is beautifully brought to the silver screen by the gorgeous Zeenat Aman. The film also sees Shashi Kapoor in the lead role opposite Zeenat.

Lag Jaa Gale

Some songs do not age with time, they always remain as fresh as they were upon their release. Well, Lag Jaa Gale is one such song that passes on generation by generation. This song is regarded as one of the songs that Lata is remembered for. In fact, the veteran singer herself considered this song to be among her top six favourite songs in an interview. This song is from the film Who Kaun Thi? And was performed by Sadhana in 1964.

Ajeeb Daastaan Hai Yeh

Yet another gem of a song that can be heard in any mood is this one from the 1960 film Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai. Lata Mangeshkar has poured her heart and soul into the song hence it had to be in our list. The film features stars Raaj Kumar, Meena Kumari and Nadira as leads.

Jab Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya

Mughal-E-Azam is one such film that is considered to be a cult and is a classic tale of love that does not age with time. They say a movie is incomplete is without amazing songs, well. Lata Mangeshkar’s voice in this song added some more flavour of love in this love saga. Madhubala beautifully brings this song to life on the silver screen.

Honthon Mein Aisi Baat

Last but not the least, we had to include this one from the 1967 film Jewel Thief. The beauty of Lata Mangeshkar songs is that the moment you read the name of the song you would remember the tune of it. This melodious track is one such number. The song was brought to life by Vyjayanthimala on the silver screen.

