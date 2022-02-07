Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: When legendary singer said she’ll continue to sing till her last breath

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, known by the affectionate moniker ‘Nightingale of India’, breathed her last on Sunday (February 06). The heartbreaking news left the entire nation in a state of grief. She was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after she tested positive for Covid-19. She was under treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) over the past couple of weeks. After showing signs of improvement recently, her health condition deteriorated. Unfortunately, she passed away on February 06, leaving a void that cannot be filled.

The film industry today is grateful for the uncountable memories and songs that Lata Mangeshkar has left. Mangeshkar, whose voice stirred millions of hearts, sang over 30,000 songs in her career. Back in 2018, the legendary singer rubbished the rumours of her retirement and firmly said that she will continue to sing till her last breath. Speaking to Indian Express, Bharat's ‘ratna' Lata Mangeshkar had said, “I will continue to sing till my last breath. Music is the essence of my existence. We Mangeshkars are a family devoted to music. Take music away from our lives and we are nothing.”

When told that it could be jealous elements for spreading retirement rumours, as back in the early 1960s she was being poisoned slowly. The singer said that it was true, she was being poisoned. However, she didn’t want to blame anyone for any of the setbacks in her life. “Why should anyone be jealous of me now? I have stopped singing film songs for some years now. I just can’t connect with today’s film songs. So I have bowed out. As far as non-film songs are concerned, I will continue to sing them no matter what,” she had added.

Lata Mangeshkar was cremated today at Shivaji Park in Dadar Mumbai with full state honours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray to Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor attended the funeral.

