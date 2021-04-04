Remembering Parveen Babi: 5 songs which prove she nailed the glam diva and girl next door look effortlessly

On Parveen Babi’s birth anniversary, as Bollywood remembers this stunning actress, we bring you some of her popular numbers which proves her versatility.

Over the years, Indian Cinema has witnessed several actresses who have ruled the silver screen and managed to win millions of hearts with their stunning looks, acting prowess and panache. Amid this was Parveen Babi who had made her debut with the 1973 release Charitra and had revolutionised the image of Bollywood heroines. The diva, who had worked in over 50 movies in her career of around two decades managed to leave a mark with stunning looks and confidence. In fact, her panache and sexuality made the actresses have a run for their money.

While Parveen was at the pinnacle of success, her impeccable talent, stunning looks, style statements and utmost confidence made her stand out. In fact, the Shaan actress also aced the art of being a glamorous diva and being a girl next door all in one day at a time when actresses used to juggle between several shoots in a day. And she undoubtedly nailed it with unlimited panache. So, on her birth anniversary today, we bring you some of Parveen Babi’s popular tracks that justify both her glam diva and the girl next door perfectly.

Pyar Karnewale

This song happens to be the title track of the 1980 release Shaan and was shot on Parveen, Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor and Bindiya Goswami. The song was sung by Asha Bhosle, Pankaj Udhas and Parveen’s flamboyance was unmissable.

Jawani Janeman

This was a peppy number from the 1981 release Namak Halaal which also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor and Smita Patil in the lead. Parveen was seen wearing a shimmery golden dress and her stunning moves left everyone awestruck.

Raat Baaki

Another track from Namak Halaal, Parveen once again bagged eyeballs with her glamourous avatar in her shimmery black dress. From her aura to panache to her moves, everything about the diva was a sight to behold.

Humko Tumse Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar

This is a popular romantic song with the 1976 release Amar Akbar Anthony which came with a great ensemble of cast including Vinod Khanna, , Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Parveen Babi. The diva was seen romancing Amitabh in the movie and her avatar as a bubbly, girl next door had won millions of hearts in no time.

Main To Beghar Hoon

Sung by Asha Bhosle and Shashi Kapoor, this track was from the 1979 release Suhaag starring Parveen, Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and . It was a fun loving song and Parveen’s chemistry with Shashi was quite interesting in the song.

Also Read: Parveen Babi birth anniversary: Here are some lesser known facts about Bollywood’s glamorous diva

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×