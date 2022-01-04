Remembering RD Burman: Do Lafzon Ki Hai to Kuchh Na Kaho; 5 songs that SHOULDN'T be touched for remaking

On a sad day, Pancham’s Da’s ‘Tujhse Naraz Nahin Zindagi’ is just the right song to give you a comforting hug. On a happy day, ‘Kuchh Na Kaho’ is the sweet tune you’d humm along with your partner on a romantic long drive. Legendary RD Burman bestowed us with innumerable masterpieces that are evergreen. A musician with a reputation for being unconventional, Pancham Da, as Rahul Dev Burman, was fondly known and captivated millions of hearts with his distinctive style of music composition. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to name him one of Bollywood's most skilled and influential music composers.

In 1966, with Shammi Kapoor's Teesri Manzil, the composer scored his first blockbuster film as a music director. Burman rose to prominence in the 1970s as he partnered up with Kishore Kumar in Rajesh Khanna films. He composed music for more than 40 Rajesh Khanna films. Afterwards, he composed several successful songs that were performed by Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, and Asha Bhosle. It has been 28 years since the great composer departed this world, yet his music continues to live with us. Here are 5 gems composed by Pancham Da that are too precious to be ever remade and should be left untouched.

Kuch Na Kaho

Burman's swan song Kuch na kaho kuch bhi na kaho, a song that is still one of the greatest Bollywood could ever give us, had everything to do with the composer's infinite talent and the melodious vocals of Lata Mangeshkar and Kumar Sanu.

Do Lafzon Ki Hai

This song was a part of the Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, and Neetu Singh starrer The Great Gambler. While the movie might have been a sleeper success, the song gained massive recognition and appreciation.

Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko

Another addictive one! Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko has the perfect amount of emotion and melody and let’s be honest, if someone proposes to you with this song, will you ever be able to reject them?!

O Mere Dil Ke Chain

This is one of those songs that would ALWAYS be a part of our family road trip’s playlist and honestly, the only one which everyone would listen to unanimously without anyone changing to the next song. Ah, such a melody drenched in brilliance and nostalgia.

Mehbooba Mehbooba

I just had to end the list on a high note! A legendary song from a legendary film, Sholay - this one lives in our hearts rent-free!

