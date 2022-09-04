Remembering Rishi Kapoor: 10 iconic dialogues by the veteran actor on his 70th birth anniversary

Rishi Kapoor: the name needs no introduction. The late veteran actor is one of the biggest names in Indian cinema. Born to the first family of Bollywood, Rishi Kapoor cemented his place as one of the topmost actors in Bollywood pretty early on in his career. His versatility, skill, wit, and charm earned him many fans worldwide, who love his performances in films like Bobby, Karz, Chandni, Amar Akbar Anthony, Agneepath, D-Day, Kapoor and Sons, and more. He was last seen posthumously in the 2022 film Sharmaji Namkeen. On Rishi Kapoor’s 70th birth anniversary today, let us take a look at 10 of his iconic dialogues from a range of his movies.

“Har ishq ka ek waqt hota hain. Who humara waqt nahi tha. Par iska matlab yeh nahi ki who ishq nahi tha (Every love has its time. That was not our time…but it does not mean that it was not love)”

- Jab Tak Hai Jaan

“Baadshahat bhaichaare ko nahi dekhti (Kingship does not know kinship)”

- Aurangzeb

Jaane se pehle ek aakhri baar milna kyun zaroori hota hain? (Why is it important to meet one last time before leaving?)”

- Love Aaj Kal

Bikte toh sabhi hain – kuch paison se, kuch jazbaat se (Everyone sells – some by money, some by emotions)”

- D-Day

Hum aaj jo faislaa karte hain, wohi hamara kal ka faisla karega (What we decide today will decide our tomorrow)

- Fanaa

Insaan toh waqt ki tarah hota hain…badalte hi rehta hain (Man is like time – keeps on changing).

- Bol Radha Bol

Apne ghar ko aabaad karna hain toh wohi rehna chahiye…kisi ke sheher chale jaane se shehar toh aabaad ho jayega…lekin apna ghar veeraan ho jayega. (If you want to make your home prosperous then you must live there…A city will get prosperous when people come to it but our own house will become a ruin.)

- Sanam Re

Hum sab ki zindagi mein thode se aasoon likhe hain…Unhe mitaane ke liye hummein chahiye thodi si madad, thoda sa pyaar, thoda sa magic. (We all have a few tears written in our life…and to erase them we need some help, some love, and some magic)”

-Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic

Marne se pehle main chahta hoon ke mere pariwaar ke saath ek family photo ho…jiske neeche title hoga ‘Kapoor and Sons since 1921’” (Before dying, I wish to have a family photo with my family. Below it will be written ‘Kapoor and Sons since 1921’”).

-Kapoor and Sons

Apni kalayi mein achchi ghadi bandhne ka yeh matlab nahi hota ki tumhara achcha waqt aa gaya hain. (Wearing a nice watch on your wrist does not mean that your good time is here).

-Yeh Hai Jalwa

