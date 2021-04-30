Remembering Rishi Kapoor: Bharat Sahni says 'Miss you' & shares priceless PICS with him, Ranbir Kapoor & Neetu

Bollywood's legendary star, Rishi Kapoor passed away last year. On his death anniversary, his son-in-law Bharat Sahni took to social media to relive the old memories featuring him, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima and Samara.

, one of India's finest stars, left for his heavenly abode last year on April 29. The late actor is being remembered today on his first death anniversary by all his fans, friends and family members. Among them, his son-in-law, Bharat Sahni also has gone down memory lane and shared a couple of throwback photos with the late actor on social media. Remembering the good old family days with , , Riddhima Kapoor, Bharat expressed his thoughts on Rishi Kapoor's first death anniversary.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Bharat shared several old photos from their family album. In one of the photos, we can see the late actor planting a sweet kiss on his granddaughter Samara's cheek. In another sweet memory, Riddhima, Ranbir, Neetu, Bharat could be seen smiling away with Rishi Kapoor. Recalling the happier times, Bharat also shared a photo of Rishi, Neetu, Riddhima and little Samara from one of their trips and remembered his late father-in-law. Sharing the photo, Bharat wrote, "One year today. Miss You."

Take a look:

Earlier, Riddhima also shared throwback photos on social media as she remembered her father on his death anniversary. Rishi Kapoor's demise last year left everyone saddened. Bollywood came forward to offer tributes to the late actor on social media last year and today too, many stars are recalling the good old days with Rishi Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor passed away after a 2-year-long battle with Cancer. His last on screen presence before his demise was in the film, The Body with Emraan Hashmi. He also shot for portions for Sharmaji Namkeen before his demise. However, now, the remaining portions will be completed with Paresh Rawal. His fans are pouring in tributes on social media today on his death anniversary.

Credits :Bharat Sahni Instagram

