Remembering Rishi Kapoor: Did you know the late star once called Juhi Chawla ‘an insecure actor’?

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020. Ahead of his first death anniversary, his former co-star Juhi Chawla remembers him.

In the year 2020, many Bollywood gems left for heavenly abode including actor . The veteran actor passed away on April 30 leaving behind a big void. He won many accolades for his acting including four Filmfare Awards, three Zee Cine Awards and a National Film Award. The late actor is considered one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. Many actresses have worked with him including Juhi Chawla. And ahead of his first death anniversary, the actress recalled her shooting days with him.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress said, “When working with him (Rishi Kapoor), one would feel like he is shouting at you. But that was not exactly the case. Once I got used to his behaviour, I started enjoying it. One day while shooting he called me an insecure actor. I had a habit of seeing the monitor after giving every shot. I used to be a little worried if my acting is not up to the mark. This irritated him a lot and then one day he shouted at me saying that the monitor is for the director and not for you insecure actor.”

“The late actor had a tough exterior but was a softie from inside,” she added. Both actors have worked in films Bol Radha Bol and Eena Meena Deeka.

The late actor and actress will be next seen in Sharmaji Namkeen. The film is also is the last film of Rishi. It is directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in association with MacGuffin Pictures.

