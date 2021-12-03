Remembering Shashi Kapoor: When ailing star went to a theatre to see Ranbir Kapoor, brother Shammi in Rockstar

Shashi Kapoor has given us innumerable reasons to experience varied emotions through his cinematic work. The legendary actor, who passed away in 2017, is remembered for his infectious smile, great looks and his eternal characters. Having worked in 45 films, he was also instrumental in establishing Mumbai's iconic Prithvi Theatre along with his wife Jennifer Kapoor.

On Shashi Kapoor's death anniversary, we remembered the actor when he stepped out to watch Ranbir Kapoor and brother Shammi Kapoor's film Rockstar despite his ailing health. The veteran was seen arriving at suburban Mumbai theatre in a wheelchair.

However, what was even more surprising was that Shashi Kapoor was visiting a theatre after almost 10 years. A source at the time had said, "Due to his failing health and immobility, Shashiji has not been to see a movie in a theatre for the last 10 years. Of course he watches films at home. But for Rockstar, Shashiji insisted on going to the theatre, no matter how much of an effort it took him. Shashiji wanted to see his brother's ultimate screen appearance. He also wanted to watch Ranbir whom he had not seen on screen so far."

Shashi Kapoor, who was Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor's younger brother, did not go alone. In fact, at the time, he had also taken the staffers of Prithvi Theatre to watch Rockstar with him.

That's not all, Ranbir's father late Rishi Kapoor had also revealed Shashi Kapoor's reaction to Rockstar. Considering it was his first time watching Ranbir onscreen, the veteran had liked his work. Rishi Kapoor, at the time, had said, "My uncle had not been to a theatre for over 10 years. He went and saw Rockstar, and he liked Ranbir's work. We are all enjoying the response the film has received."

Ranbir Kapoor comes from a strong acting background with his family often being regarded as the first Bollywood family in India.

