Remembering Sridevi: Chaalbaaz to Khuda Gawah: 7 movies the legendary actress played a double role in

has not just been a name but an emotion to millions of fans. The actress, who had made her Bollywood debut with the 1972 release Rani Mera Naam, had gone on to work in around 300 movies in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu. In her career of over four decades, Sridevi had given several blockbuster movies including Sadma, Nagina, Chaalbaaz, Karma, Lamhe, Laadla, Judaai, English Vinglish etc. While her onscreen aura was unmissable, her panache would make the audience go weak in knees.

Interestingly, Sridevi was touted to be the first female superstar of Bollywood and no one has managed to match her beat. Be it the bubbly look, the intense roles, to romance dramas to comedy, the legendary actress has managed to pull off every role with utmost perfection and it was a delight to watch her on the silver screen. And while her legacy continues to live on, did you know Sridevi was the only actress who has done the highest number of double roles in Bollywood movies. So as the world remembers Sridevi on her birth anniversary, here are the movies wherein she played a double role:

Guru

Helmed by Umesh Mehra, Guru happens to be a 1989 release that features Sridevi in a double role along with Mithun Chakraborty and Shakti Kapoor. The movie was inspired by Kamal Haasan’s 1985 release Tamil movie Kaakki Sattai.

Naaka-Bandi

This 1990 release was helmed by Shibu Mitra and featured Sridevi and Dharmendra in the lead. Interestingly, this was the first and only time Sridevi was paired opposite Dharmendra.

Chaalbaaz

Helmed by Pankaj Parashar, Chaalbaaz is one of the biggest blockbusters of Bollywood and the fifth highest grossing film of 1989. The movie featured Sridevi, Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Shakti Kapoor, Rajinikanth and Annu Kapoor in key roles and was loosely based on the 1973 film Seeta Aur Geeta.

Banjaran

A 1991 release romance drama, Banjaran was helmed by Harmesh Malhotra and featured and Sridevi in the lead. The movie was a box office success.

Khuda Gawah

This Mukul S Anand directorial had released in 1992 and featured Sridevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Shilpa Shirodkar and Danny Denzongpa in the lead. It was Amitabh and Sridevi’s third collaboration after Inquilaab and Aakhree Raasta.

Lamhe

Helmed by Yash Chopra, Lamhe was a romantic musical drama that featured Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Waheeda Rehman and Anupam Kher in the lead. Just like Khuda Gawah, Sridevi portrayed by both mother and daughter in Lamhe and had won hearts with her performance.

Gurudev

This Vinod Mehra directorial was an action comedy released in 1993, Gurudev featured Anil Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi in the lead. The movie was left unfinished post Vinod Mehra’s unfortunate demise and was later taken over by Raj Sippy.