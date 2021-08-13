Remembering Sridevi: When the late actress felt possessive about Janhvi taking up acting as her profession

The Hindi film industry's iconic late actress has left a void like no one else. While there won't be another Sridevi in years to come, the actress is still widely celebrated by millions of her fans even today. The 'Lamhe' actress not only kept her fans engaged with her impeccable performances, but her dance and expressions were also considered to be among the best. While Sridevi always remained in the headlines for her work, she also grabbed attention for her personal life.

Sridevi married well-known producer Boney Kapoor in 1996. She spent years away from the film industry as she devoted her time to daughters Janhvi and Khushi. Years later her family encouraged the actress to make a comeback. After 15 years, Sridevi appeared in 2011’s English Vinglish, directed by Gauri Shinde. The late actress had then reportedly said that she ‘felt like a newcomer again’.

Back then she also opened up about being a mother around her growing kids. She once even confessed feeling possessive after her elder daughter Janhvi decided to take acting as her profession. In an old interview with Colors Cineplex, Sridevi said, “I’m a very protective mother, but I’m not possessive. There was a time I thought I’ll ensure my daughters get settled and I get them married. But that’s wrong because I also want them to be independent, and they should take up a profession where they can stand on their own feet. But when Janhvi took up acting as a profession, like any mother I felt possessive. I know this profession has given me everything in life, but it also meant giving away your life out in the open. So when I got to know her choice, I was taken aback.”

Sridevi passed away shortly before Janhvi’s debut film, Dhadak, came out.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor recalls how she spelled her name wrong for eight years because of mom Sridevi