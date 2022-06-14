Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: 5 Iconic roles played by the late actor that prove his legacy will live on

Sushant Singh Rajput is not just a name but an emotion. An emotion that binds millions of fans together. He has been one of the most talented actors in Bollywood who had won hearts with his dapper looks, acting prowess and versatility. Sushant made his acting debut in 2008 with the television show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. However, he became a household name with his performance as Manav in Pavitra Rishta. Since then, there was no looking back for Sushant.

Soon, Sushant made his big Bollywood debut with the 2013 release Kai Po Che and was an instant hit among the fans with his infectious smile and talent. In his career of seven years, Sushant had emerged as an epitome of talent and versatility. He has been a part of several popular movies and it has always been a treat to watch him perform onscreen. However, Sushant’s journey in Bollywood was short-lived as the actor breathed his last on June 14, 2020. His demise left millions of his fans shattered and in tears. It has been two years since Sushant had breathed his last and his fans continue to miss his presence on screen. On his death anniversary, here’s a look at some of the iconic role played by Sushant that proves that his legacy will live on forever.

Ishan Bhatt from Kai Po Che

The movie marked Sushant’s debut in Bollywood and he was seen playing the role of failed cricketer who was obsessed with the sport and ended up becoming a coach. He perfectly portrayed all the emotions onscreen - be it energy, arrogance or the confidence required for Ishaan. Though Kai Po Che also featured Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao, Sushant has certainly stolen the show.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Who could have aced Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s role in his biopic other than Sushant? Sushant had left no stone unturned to get into the skin of the character - be it honing his skills with the bat to embracing Dhoni’s swag. It was a treat to watch Sushant as Mahendra Singh Dhoni as he beautifully portrayed all the aspects of the ace cricketer on the big screen.

Mansoor Khan from Kedarnath

Sushant’s innocence has Mansoor Khan in Abhishek Kapoor’s 2018 release Kedarnath had struck a right chord with millions of hearts. The movie marked Sara Ali Khan’s big Bollywood and her chemistry with Sushant was on point. Sushant aka Mansoor made us cry and laugh with his performance in the movie a feat which not every actor can achieve.

Aniruddh Pathak from Chhichhore

It is touted to be one of the best performances of Sushant Singh Rajput. This Nitesh Tiwari directorial was a coming-of-age comedy-drama which was set in the 1990s and 2019. It was a roller coaster ride filled with nostalgia and emotions as it took everyone to their college days. Chhichhore came with an important message of treasuring true friends and never giving up on life.

Manny from Dil Bechara

This Mukesh Chhabra directorial marked Sushant Singh Rajput’s last performance in front of the camera. The movie was released post his demise and it left everyone teary-eyed. For the uninitiated, Dil Bechara was based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars and its subsequent 2014 American film adaptation. Sushant gave a powerful performance as Manny and taught everyone to live every second of the life to fullest.

Sushant will indeed continue to live in our hearts as Ishaan, Mahi, Mansoor, Ani and Manny forever.

