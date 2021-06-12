Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: 5 times the late actor proved that he was a child at heart

On Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary, here are some special moments of the late actor’s life which was all about spreading happiness.

Sushant Singh Rajput – it is not just a name, it is an emotion that has united the entire nation in the last one year. The actor, who had made a stupendous debut in 2013 with Kai Po Che, had won millions of hearts with his cute looks, infectious smile, and impressive acting prowess. Sushant was indeed the king of hearts. In fact, not just acting, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star was also known for his love for dance, astronomy and much more.

And while Sushant enjoyed a massive fan following, his unfortunate demise came as a massive shock for everyone. The Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! star had breathed his last on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai and it left an unfillable void in the industry. Although it has been a year since his demise, his family and fans continue to miss him and cherish the golden memories of this epitome of talent. So, on his first death anniversary, as we remember Sushant Singh Rajput, we bring you some of the happy moments of his life wherein he had proved that he was a child at heart and believed in spreading happiness.

When he fulfilled his childhood dream of owning a Maserati

Sushant believed in working hard and making his dream turn into reality. But did you know that he had dreamed of having a Maserati since his childhood? Yes! The actor had wanted the car ever since he had got its miniature model during his childhood. Sharing a pic of himself with his new ride, SSR had written, “I've been playing with the miniature model of this car since I was a kid. It was about time to own the beast”.

Sushant was kids’ favourite

The Raabta star not just aced the art of making adults fall in love with this swag, but he also had a special equation with the kids. In fact, he loved to be a kid once again around the kids and made sure to spread happiness with his innocence.

The excitement of trying a new thing

Sushant was always keen to try his hands on something new and just like a child, he was always excited about new adventures. The actor had shared a video of himself when he had flown his first flight and the excitement and nervousness was much relatable. Sushant had captioned the video as, “Fumbling but pushing and spreading the wings measuring infinity, while there is still some time to take my first actual Flight.”

Fudge used to bring out the child in him

Sushant was a big time dog lover and used to love his pet dog unconditionally. While he used to share several beautiful posts and videos with his furry angel, in one of the videos, he was seen playing with Fudge in the garden. The actor was evidently happy spending time with Fudge.

His visit to Disneyland

Sushant, who was known for chasing his dreams, happened to live one of those 50 dreams when he had visited Disneyland in Paris. The video featured the late actor’s excitement as he made his way towards Disneyland which was unmissable.

