Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: 7 Best dialogues from SSR's films that will remain timeless

From Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara, films that the late Sushant Singh Rajput was a part of left an impact on audiences. Ahead of his first death anniversary, here are some of the most inspiring dialogues from his films.

It has been a year since the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput who left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020. The actor's sudden demise left the entire film industry in a state of shock. Not just this, his family, friends and fans were devastated by the news of his untimely demise. The actor left behind a legacy of some terrific performances and his talent remains unmatchable in the industry. Right from his debut in Kai Po Che, Sushant managed to hold the attention of the audience with his sincerity to his craft and hence, he was loved by millions across the world.

Post his debut in Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che, there was no looking back for him. He went onto deliver some brilliant performances in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Sonchiriya, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Kedarnath and many more. His last film Dil Bechara released after his demise and it left everyone emotional. Each character that he portrayed on screen managed to leave an indelible imprint on people's minds and hearts. Ahead of his first death anniversary, here's a look at the 7 best dialogues from the late actor's films that will live on forever.

1. "Tere Sikko Ki Chhan Chhan se mere hawa ki keemat kam ho rahi hai" - Kai Po Che

In his debut film as Ishaan, Sushant managed to leave everyone in awe of his talent. His deep and meaningful act as someone with dreams and a big heart made fans feel relatable to his role.

2. "Ladkiyan Na Hero Se Nahi … Heere Se Pyar Karti Hai"- Raabta

In Raabta, the late actor managed to pull off a dual role as Jiliaan and Shiv, both very different and distinct from each other. Co-starring Kriti Sanon, Raabta managed to showcase how he can pull off the role of a romantic hero effortlessly on screen.

3. "A captain is only as good as the team" - MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

One of his most memorable acts was as MS Dhoni in the film based on the life of the most successful Indian cricket team captain. As Dhoni, SSR was able to impress audiences with the similarities on screen, and hence, the film managed to become a blockbuster. His inspiring dialogues from the film can serve as a guide to a good life.

4. "Sach ke aas pass wala jhooth pakadna muskil hota hai" - Detective Byomkesh Bakshy

As the lead character in the mystery-action film, Sushant managed to slip effortlessly into the role Byomkesh Bakshy. His attention to details in order to nail his act as the lead captivated the audiences and critics.

5. "Sacche dost wohi hotey hain…jo achhe waqt mein aapki bajate hai…aur jab mushkil waqt aata hai toh wohi chhichhore aapke darwaze par khade nazar aate hai." - Chhichhore

A very special film in the late actor's rich filmography, Chhichhore managed to enchant the audience. SSR's role as Anni managed to make everyone relate with it. As Anni, SSR had some of the most terrific and inspiring dialogues in the film. Each of those can serve as a source of inspiration.

6. "Tumhara result decide nahi karta hai ki tum loser ho ki nahi… Tumhari koshish decide karti hai"- Chhichhore

A very important lesson that Chhichhore taught us was related to success and failure. When SSR as Anni explains to his son that it is the effort that counts the most in life and not the success or failure, it surely touched the hearts of the audiences.

7. "Janam Kab Lena hai aur Marna Kab hai.. hum decide nahi kar sakte.. par kaise jeena hai.. woh hum decide kar sakte hai"- Dil Bechara

The late actor's last film, Dil Bechara came out after his demise and it became eternal for his fans. The fact that the late actor had some of the most memorable dialogues from the film made it even more special. His stint as Manny taught everyone the lesson to live life to its fullest.

