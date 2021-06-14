Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Siddhant & others pay tribute to the late star

On the occasion of Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary, several celebs took to social media as they remembered the late actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput is not just a name but an emotion. And while his movies had managed to win hearts for years, the Ms Dhoni: The Untold Story star’s unfortunate demise also brought the nation together. Everyone has mourned his death and many still struggle to come to terms with his demise. On Sushant’s first death anniversary, several celebs took to their respective social media handles to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late actor as they remembered him in their prayers.

Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, who shared a great bond with Sushant, posted a throwback picture with him in her Instagram story. She captioned it as: “A year has passed... Still can’t believe Sushi.. all I hope is that you’re safe, at peace just like you look in this pic and smiling like a child up there.” also shared a smiling picture with SSR and wrote, “Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal. Hope you are at peace wherever you are. #RIP #Missyou #throwback”.

Take a look at the posts of the celebs:

Gone too soon ..

may you find your peace #RememberingSushantSinghRajput

Earlier, Sushant’s Kedarnath co-star Sara Ali Khan also penned an emotional note for the late actor. She wrote, “Whenever I needed help, advice or a laugh you were always there. You introduced me to the world of acting, made me believe that dreams could come true, and gave me all that I have today. Still can’t believe you’re gone. But every time I look at the stars, the rising sun or the moon I know you’re here. From Kedarnath to Andromeda.”

