Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara, films that showcased his unequaled talent

Ahead of his first death anniversary, we bring you films of Sushant Singh Rajput, which speak volumes about his versatility as an actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the finest actors in Bollywood. His tragic demise left everyone in a state of deep shock and grief. The actor breathed his last on June 14, 2020. Needless to say, he left a huge void in the film industry. And the coming 14 will mark the first death anniversary of Sushant. His family and fans are yet to come to terms with his demise. But more than anyone else, the actor's ardent fans are the ones who are missing him the most and trying to cope with his loss. The Dil Bechara star was an inspiration for many, especially for TV stars who wanted to make it a big in Bollywood.

Sushant, who has been a part of many hit TV shows, made his Bollywood debut with the Abhishek Kapoor’s 2013 directorial Kai Po Che and went ahead to act in successful films like PK, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, Dil Bechara among others. In his stint in the film industry, Sushant appeared in 11 films, and his last release, Dil Bechara was released post his unfortunate demise. Be it a romantic, sports, or comedy genre, the late actor has always given his best shot. Today, we bring you some of his finest movies that speak volumes about his versatility. Check it out.

M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the movie was based on the life of former cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Sushant Singh Rajput was seen in the role of Dhoni and was widely praised by the audience and critics for his brilliant performance. The film earned the actor many awards. The biographical sports drama, which chronicles the life of Dhoni from a young age through a series of life events, also starred , Kiara Advani and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

Kai Po Che

Sushant Singh Rajput ventured into Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial Kai Po Che. Although this was his first film, the actor left everyone mighty impressed with his portrayal of Ishaan. Based on Chetan Bhagat's novel 3 Mistakes of My Life, the 2013 film revolved around three friends, Ishaan (aka Sushant), Omi (aka Amit Sadh) and Govind (aka Rajkummar Rao). The movie depicted the struggles of these three buddies, who dreamt to start their own sports shop and sports academy.

Kedarnath

Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, Kedarnath was based on the 2013 Uttarakhand floods. The film saw SSR in the role of Mansoor Khan, a local Muslim porter. It depicted an inter-faith love story between a wealthy Hindu Brahmin girl (Sara Ali Khan), whose family owns a lodge and shops near Kedarnath Temple in the Uttarakhand mountains and a Muslim boy (Sushant Singh Rajput) who is a 'pithoo' (porter) working in the same vicinity. As their relationship grows closer, they face many obstacles, including familial disapproval and contrasting backgrounds. The film marked the debut of and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan. Sushant won praises from all the quarters for his stellar performance.

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! is a 2015 mystery action-thriller film, helmed by Dibakar Banerjee. The story is based on the fictional detective Byomkesh Bakshi created by the Bengali writer Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay. The film starred Sushant Singh Rajput in a titular role and revolved around his character, who is fresh out of college, agrees to investigate the disappearance of Bhuvan, a chemist. Assisted by Bhuvan's son Ajit, Byomkesh links the case to a larger conspiracy that will unsettle Calcutta.

Sonchiriya

Set in the ravines of the Chambal valley, the film narrated the tale of dacoits in 1975, who termed themselves Baaghis, the rebels. Abhishek Chaubey's dacoit drama was widely praised by critics and audience alike for its gripping story. SSR played Lakhna, a bandit of Chambal, in the movie and left everyone stunned with his stint. Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana were also seen in pivotal roles.

Chhichhore

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie starred Sushant Singh Rajput, , Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Varun Sharma. Sushant played the role, Anirudh 'Anni' a father of a teenage son, Raghav, who is awaiting the result of the IIT-JEE entrance test. Wanting to follow the footsteps of his father and mother (Shraddha Kapoor), Raghav is desperate to get through the entrance exam and secure a seat in the top engineering college of the country.

Dil Bechara

This was Sushant Singh Rajput's last film. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the movie, which was a remake of Hollywood flick The Fault in Our Stars, also featured Sanjana Sanghi in pivotal roles. The film marks Rajput's final and posthumous appearance following his death on 14 June 2020. It revolved around characters of Kizie (Sanjana) and Manny (Sushant) who are poles apart in personality and their battle against cancer is the only common thread binding them. Love slowly wraps them in its embrace, but little do they know what fate has in store for them.

Let us know which is your favourite film of Sushant Singh Rajput in the comments section below.

Also Read: Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: 7 Best dialogues from SSR's films that will remain timeless

Credits :Youtube

Share your comment ×