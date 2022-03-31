Remembering the 'tragedy queen' Meena Kumari on her 50th death anniversary

Meena Kumari’s tragic search for love

Unable to bear the burden of another daughter, when Master Ali Bux apparently left his second born, Mahjabeen Bano, at the door of an orphanage, it somewhere sent a signal to the infant. Torn by guilt, though he brought her back home, it set the tone of her narrative. That feeling of abandonment never abandoned Mahjabeen even when she grew up to be the deified Meena Kumari. “That moment remained in her subconscious mind. Here was a traumatized soul… Life had decided that she will suffer,” thus reiterates Vinod Mehta’s Meena Kumari: The Classic Biography. “The atmosphere in which I grew up was devoid of love and affection…since then I am looking for love, searching for it, craving for it,” Meena confided in an interview as mentioned in the memoir Mahjabeen As Meena Kumari by Ashwini Bhatnagar.

In a takeoff from fantastical romances, Meena’s first full-fledged relationship with a much older Kamal Amrohi was a manifest of the search. He a writer and filmmaker, she hanging on to his pearls of perception. What began as a pristine married life in a home adorned with white curtains, white mogras and white bathrooms… was soon stained by rumours of his dominion and her decadence. The mentor had allegedly turned tormentor.

Walking away from a ‘whitewashed’ existence, superstar Meena then allegedly found succor in newcomer Dharmendra. Though earnest in intent, the rumoured romance remained just that… a detour that left her lost and lonelier. In friend and co-poet Gulzar she found a resonant rhyme and rhythm. Two seekers trying to find poetry in the prose of existence. With young filmmaker Sawan Kumar Tak it was again about seeking the solace of admiration and acceptance. A relationship that had no future but made the present endurable.

Whether it was her own subliminal masochism that somewhere pleasured in pain or her vagrancy that enjoyed the pursuit more than the culmination, Meena Kumari’s real life was a death wish of sorts. Liver cirrhosis was the clinical cause of her demise. Heartache however was a stealthy killer. “I am in love with love… I am craving for love… love is my biggest weakness,” Meena Kumari was quoted (Mahjabeen As Meena Kumari by Ashwini Bhatnagar) thus revealing a search that had many beginnings but no end…

On her 50th death anniversary… here’s looking at the men who mattered in Meena Kumari’s life…

KAMAL AMROHI

Filmmaker/writer Kamal Amrohi, who was revered after Mahal (1949), first cast Meena for Filmkar’s Anarkali in the late 40s. Unfortunately, Meena met with an accident and was hospitalized in Pune for five months. Kamal used to visit his heroine during the weekends. To reassure a nervous Meena that she would not be thrown out of the film, he wrote ‘Meri Anarkali’ on her wrist and signed his name below. The film never took off but the ‘poetic’ gesture gave wings to an intense romance.

Meena soon fell in love with the much-married Kamal, father to three children (Shandar and Tajdar and daughter, Rukhsar). The muse-mentor affair bloomed over late-night telephonic whispers and shayri. One day an altercation with her father, hostile towards her affections for the filmmaker, compelled Meena to leave her home and reach her paramour’s in Sion. A midnight nikah was reportedly performed on 15 February 1952, where an 18-year-old Meena wed the 34-year-old Kamal. But before that the filmmaker put forth conditions. That Meena would quit films once the ongoing ones were completed. That she wouldn’t wear revealing clothes. That she’d return home at 6 pm and never accept a lift from a co-actor.

But Meena’s career soared after marriage, with Kamal’s Daera (1953), Parineeta (1953) and Sharda (1957) giving her the image of a ‘devi’. The screen goddess refused to retire. Conversely, Kamal, after the failure of Daera, was desperate to redeem himself as a director. Ego became an intruder in their unequal marriage. Once at a function, when a producer introduced Kamal to a dignitary as ‘Meena Kumari’s husband’, the irate director withdrew his hand and said, “I am Kamal Amrohi. She’s Meena Kumari, my wife.” At another event, Meena happened to leave her ornate purse on the seat. Kamal refused to pick it up even though he noticed it. Meena remarked, “Chandan (his pet name) do you know how expensive my purse is?” His retort was “Not more than my izzat (honour)!”

Allegations of Kamal being controlling and abusive grew strong as rumours of Meena’s alcoholism (it first began with prescription brandy) and closeness with her co-stars. Reportedly, on 5 March 1964, at the mahurat of Pinjre Ke Panchi (1966), Kamal’s assistant, Baqar Ali, had an ugly spat with Meena, when he didn’t allow lyricist and friend Gulzar into her make-up room. Apparently, Baqar even slapped Meena. After that incident, Meena moved into sister Madhu’s (married to actor Mehmood) bungalow in Andheri. Unable to find peace even there, Meena later shifted to Janki Kutir, Juhu.

GULZAR

Theirs was a relationship that remains esoteric. Much like Gulzar’s own lines, “Haath se chuke ise rishton ka ilzam na do…”. Meena first met young Gulzar when he was assisting filmmaker Bimal Roy for Benazir (1964). “His creative sensibilities answered Meena Kumari’s taste… They would engage in stimulating conversation about literature and the arts or about the pain of being oneself in a complex world. Meena Kumari adored his company,” writes Ashwini Bhatnagar in his book Mahjabeen As Meena Kumari.

Years later, Gulzar cast her as the old protagonist in his directorial debut, Mere Apne (1971). An ailing Meena was fighting fever and inflammation. But once the camera was on there would be a ‘transformation’. She would perk up. Once the shot was over, her frail form would collapse into her chair. Meena, a poetess herself, entrusted Gulzar with her diaries. Gulzar published a collection of her poems, Tanha Chand, in 1972 after her demise. Later, he wrote a collection of poems, titled Janam, dedicated to Meena. “Yes, Baba (Kamal Amrohi) was hurt when he learnt that Choti Ammi (Meena) had given her diary of poems to Gulzar saab. But Gulzar saab never misused the diary nor did he make it public or defame anyone,” said stepson Tajdar Amrohi of Meena’s dignified relationship with Gulzar (Pinkvilla).

DHARMENDRA

There were rumours linking Meena with co-stars including Pradeep Kumar, Bharat Bhushan and Raaj Kumar. But the strongest one was with newcomer Dharmendra, their first release being Main Bhi Ladki Hoon (1964). “The boy will rise. He’s not a routine entry,” Meena’s known to have gushed. She insisted that producers sign Dharmendra opposite her. Purnima, Phool Aur Patthar, Chandan Ka Palna, Majhli Didi, Baharon Ki Manzil (between 1965-1968) … the spate of films threw Meena and Dharam together. “If Meena has loved anyone passionately, the person is Dharmendra. If Meena has ever turned crazy in love for someone, it’s for Dharmendra,” reads Nargis’ translated tribute in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai: Urdu Memoirs of Cinema Legends, written by cinematographer Yasir Abbasi.

But Dharmendra being a married man, the relationship lost steam. His commitment to his family was ‘transparent’ to Meena. “It was not Dharmendra who pressured her to indulge, he rather managed to restrict her alcohol when he was with her… He was loving, honest and caringly reliable. But when he left, she went berserk with the bottle,” writes Bhatnagar in Mahjabeen As Meena Kumari. “Each time Dharmendra went to see her in Landmark (her home at Carter Road), he would come out of her room crying. Khursheed (Meena’s elder sister) once asked him why. ‘I can’t help it,’ was his honest reply,” quotes Vinod Mehta’s Meena Kumari: The Classic Biography, suggesting that Dharam was disconcerted by her rapid decline. Reportedly, between 1965-1968, Meena’s indiscriminate alcohol consumption pushed her towards cirrhosis of the liver.

SAWAN KUMAR TAK

Filmmaker Sawan Kumar Tak of Naunihaal (1967) fame felt elated when he signed Meena for Gomti Ke Kinare. The film, which began in 1968, was released in 1972, given Meena’s failing health. But the two drew close during that period. Tak was in his early 20s while Meena was in her late 30s. He’d pamper her with exotic flowers, though he could hardly afford them. She would spend hours decorating the flowers in Ikebana style, an escape perhaps from her thorny reality. “She would vomit blood. I would take it in my hands, wipe her face... Her family would be fast asleep. My relationship with her had turned into unsiyat (worship). It had gone above romance and sex. It was a ruhani ishq (spiritual love),” shared Tak (Filmfare).

Generous to a fault, Meena even sold off her bungalow in Bandra to actress Mumtaz to bolster Tak financially and complete the delayed film. She would keep insisting, “Shooting karo, I will go away.” Tak would hold a frail Meena and duck down when the lights came on. When the last shot of Gomti Ke Kinare was canned, she was showered with flowers. The unit even celebrated her birthday. They stopped her car at the gate and asked her to walk to the set, petals strewn on the path. “Meenaji faced much heartbreak in her life. Roses and handsome men could not take away her tragedies,” Tak thus cryptically summed up Meena’s life.

UNTIMELY FAREWELL

There were rumours of Meena’s interest in newcomer Rahul from Jalandhar (Raaz 1967). Not only did she recommend him to producers, reportedly, she even planned to marry him. But the censure of those around her and her worsening health prevented the unlikely alliance. “Some others came into her life after Dharmendra, but all turned out to be selfish and ended up aggravating her hurt. Even before the old wounds could heal, fresh ones were inflicted upon her,” Nargis was thus quoted in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai: Urdu Memoirs of Cinema Legends.

Persuaded by friends Nargis and Sunil Dutt, Meena and Kamal came together to complete Pakeezah, conceptualized in 1954. They resumed shooting in 1968. Meena completed the film against all odds. Pakeezah had a majestic premiere on 3 February 1972, at Maratha Mandir theatre, the prints being brought in an embellished palanquin. Around nine weeks later, her body was carried on a flower-studded bier. Meena Kumari passed away on March 31, 1972. Being still married to Kamal (contrary to rumours of a divorce), she was buried in Rehmatabad, Mazgaon at the family’s burial segment.

On her demise, Nargis wrote a piece titled ‘Meena — Maut Mubarak ho!’ for the Urdu magazine Shama as a tribute to the actor. Translated in Yasir Abbasi’s Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai: Urdu Memoirs of Cinema Legends it reads: “Left with no one who could love her back or who she could call her own, she lost the will to live… She writhed in torment, lived a lonely life and eventually died a lonely death.” Nargis also wrote, “Meena… your Baaji (elder sister) congratulates you on your death and asks you to never step into this world again. This place is not meant for people like you.” The truth lies in between the lines.

Also Read: Did Kriti Sanon get an offer for Meena Kumari’s biopic? Find out