In Remembrance: Sushant Singh Rajput's 10 self musings that are enlightening & thought provoking

A day ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, we decided to look at some self musings penned down by the late actor over the years.
2462 reads Mumbai
It will be one year of the tragic and shocking demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the actor's fans have already flooded social media over the last few days remembering the stunning performer. A day ahead of his death anniversary, we decided to look at some self musings penned down by the late actor over the years. If you're wondering what exactly are self musings, allow us to shed some light on it.

Sushant was a die-hard fan of not just cinema, but also astronomy and astrophysics. Quite often on Twitter and Facebook, the actor used to share a photo either related to space or just a picture of himself and pen down a few lines. Slowly and steadily, the popularity of Sushant's 'self musings' grew and fans started to look forward to it.

One such self musing by Sushant read, "Perhaps, the difference between what is miserable, and that, which is spectacular, lies in the leap of faith ...#selfmusing." In fact, after Sushant's demise, his team even launched a 'self musings' website for his fans to pen down their thoughts. The late actor was inspired by a variety of things. From science and sports to films and space, Sushant's self musings were inspired by these things or his travel diaries.

Let's take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput's self musings:  

But when you don’t doubt, you could still think, even when you don’t think, you could already know, what you know is, exactly what you always were and will be.
Sushant Singh Rajput
As long as you were, I was. Now just in my memories I come alive. Like that shadow. But just flickers. Time doesn’t move here..It’s beautiful mother.,It’s forever...
SSR

Apart from having a keen interest in space, science, and films, Sushant Singh Rajput also reportedly had 125 books, including a six-volume theoretical physics series. In an interview, the actor had said that all the books were not for research purposes for a film, but his personal interest.

He was an avid reader and when not filming, he would read the books in his free time. Interestingly, the late actor was also supposed to feature in a space-based film titled Chanda Mama Door Ke. He was to play the role of an astronaut.

Here's remembering Sushant Singh Rajput, one year on!

