‘This reminded me of Abba’: Saba Pataudi pens appreciation post for Ranveer Singh starrer 83

Ranveer Singh has grabbed all the limelight for his recently released sports drama 83. While many rushed to the theatres to watch the much-talked-about movie as soon as it hit the big screens, others are now enjoying the film on the OTT platform. For the unversed, 83 is based on Kapil Dev’s captaincy during the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Recently, Saif Ali Khan’s sister, Saba Pataudi watched Kabir Khan's film and took to her social media handle to praise the movie and the cast.

Sharing a poster of Ranveer, Saba wrote, "I loved this movie! I agree, the pandemic may have affected its performance in theatres and perhaps fans preferred other movies. #LiveAndLetLive. This reminded me of Abba, and us watching matches together. Kapil, played by @RanveerSingh, was brilliant. Each player...nailed their respective parts. @DeepikaPadukone as Romi...You too! @KabirKhanK you are a genius. Thank you for 83!"

For those unaware, Saba's father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi aka Tiger Pataudi played for the team Indian for around 14 years.

Coming back to Kabir Khan's film 83, it also featured Hardy Sandhu, Dhairya Karwa, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, and others in pivotal roles. The movie also starrer Deepika Padukone opposite Ranveer Singh.

Makers of 83 recently got relief as the Bombay High Court pronounced its verdict regarding the broadcasting rights of the film and rejected the plea to stay the OTT release of the movie. As per the honorable Court’s judgment, the makers got permission to release the movie on the OTT platforms.

