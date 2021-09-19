Remo D’Souza praises wife Lizelle for her weight loss journey; Says ‘You inspire me’

Filmmaker and ace choreographer Remo D’Souza doesn’t need any introduction. He is a very popular and also most loved celebrity. His last directorial was ABCD 2 featuring and in the lead role. Recently, he took to his Instagram handle and shared a collage of pictures featuring himself and his wife Lizelle. He has shown her weight loss journey and praised her for the struggle she had to go. Many celebrities also complimented her for the new achievement.

Sharing the picture, he writes, “It takes a lot of hard work to get there , but the biggest battle is with yourself and I have see @lizelleremodsouza fighting that battle and achieving what was impossible I always use to say it’s your MIND , you have to make strong and Liz you DiD it so proud of you , you are stronger than me , you inspire me :) love you.” Varun Dhawan also dropped comment saying, “Wow Lizzz.”

Lizelle also shared the collage on her Instagram page and wrote, “Awwwwww I love you u, u right it’s all in ur mind ….. wouldn’t be possible without u love and yes @_praveen_nair @maaheknair and yes my last few kgs and still pushing me the sweetest @nehaketo to keep motivating me.”

It is worth mentioning here that in July, Lizelle had shared a video from the gym and wrote, “One month of keto @nehaketo 6 kgs down not been very very serious as had a dental surgery so was quite laid back and yes started floor workouts like literally not getting up from the mat done 10 sessions but feel so good and light and feel the most inner most muscles which I never knew existed open up thank @premanyoga it’s been fun and thanks darling @kom4186 for convincing me to join it’s been fun.”

